Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
laloyolan.com
LA Blvd: An example of what campus food could be
Nestled between Kikka Sushi and The Grid at Del Rey lies a unique eatery on the LMU campus; LA Blvd is a rotating catered food stand. Each day, different cuisines are served for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5-8 p.m. to 8 p.m from Monday to Friday. These food choices come from “food trucks, trendy restaurants and hidden-gem mom and pops,” from across Los Angeles, according to Fooda, LMU Dining's catering partner for LA Blvd.
laloyolan.com
New psychology course unites academics with service
Professor Alexandra Sturm, Ph.D, is now offering a course for LMU psychology students that provides students an opportunity to volunteer at WISH charter schools in Westchester. WISH schools, which are elementary through high school, are unique because of their integrative approach to education — students with disabilities are included in general education classrooms as opposed to being separated into special education courses. LMU students who take the course are partnered with a staff member, including speech therapists, school counselors and special education teachers, at one of the WISH schools. The course is eligible to all psychology majors with an upperclassman standing.
laloyolan.com
Guest Editorial: Staffer accuses LMU of 'exploitative' parking fees
Learn more about the Loyolan’s policy guidelines here. With crippling prices at the pump and a number of LMU employees commuting from distances as far as 50 miles away due to exorbitant housing costs in Los Angeles, I am once again reminded of how outrageous it is to be paying almost $900 a year to park at my place of employment. We work at an institution that espouses “service of faith and promotion of justice” as part of its mission statement. I will state it plainly: Charging employees to pay for parking to fulfill their jobs is outright exploitation.
laloyolan.com
Welcome, Coach Kersten: LMU volleyball names new head coach
Look out, Lions fans — LMU volleyball has a new head coach at the helm. Introducing Trent Kersten, the former UCLA walk-on that aims to keep LMU volleyball competitive. Having grown up in Huntington Beach, California, LMU already feels like home to Kersten. He reflected on his transition from San Jose to Los Angeles by sharing a formative experience known to all LMU students. “I walked out to the Bluff for a couple of sunsets, and I’m like ‘we get to work here every day? This is insane!’ It’s been an awesome transition ... I got to meet the team and they’re in such a great place, so I’m really excited to get started.”
laloyolan.com
'The best is yet to come': What LMU’s historic win over Gonzaga means for the program and for the community
LMU stands alone in the collective memory of college basketball. It’s hard to picture another team that has endured such a drastic swing. LMU is remembered for its historic golden era, a program that produced greats like Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers, and for touchstones that have included an elite eight appearance in the 1990 NCAA tournament and an ESPN documentary. Yet, for all of the respect and nostalgia that LMU’s basketball team conjures, it has equally been equated with decades of disappointment — a program that glimpsed greatness and has been searching for it again ever since. Yes, LMU is remembered as a basketball school, but it’s been a long time since fans had something solid to cheer for.
Comments / 0