Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Octavia Spencer Has Experienced ‘More Racism’ In Los Angeles Than In Her Alabama Hometown
Octavia Spencer's experiences with racism in Los Angeles might surprise some of her fans.
Guest Editorial: Staffer accuses LMU of 'exploitative' parking fees
Learn more about the Loyolan’s policy guidelines here. With crippling prices at the pump and a number of LMU employees commuting from distances as far as 50 miles away due to exorbitant housing costs in Los Angeles, I am once again reminded of how outrageous it is to be paying almost $900 a year to park at my place of employment. We work at an institution that espouses “service of faith and promotion of justice” as part of its mission statement. I will state it plainly: Charging employees to pay for parking to fulfill their jobs is outright exploitation.
Hypertension: A Silent Killer in Communities of Color
About 45% of Black Americans have hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, compared to 31% of white Americans. Now, a new program in Southern California is working to lower the numbers. The American Heart Association is teaming up with the health care company Providence on a three-year program to...
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?
In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
Trump uses Monterey Park mass shooting to defend Jan. 6
On Saturday evening, in Monterey Park, California, a gunman opened fire at a local dance studio killing at least 10 and injuring 10 more before claiming his own life during a standoff with police on Sunday afternoon.
Broccoli Theater renamed to 'Pepperoni Pizza Theater'
Students may think that the “University” in Loyola Marymount University means that people are there to learn, but spending any amount of time in a School of Film and Television course will quickly prove them wrong. For those who wish to major in watching movies all day, they might be disappointed to learn that they will be required to screen many of their assigned films in the Broccoli Theater.
New Poll Finds Nearly 60% Of LA Councilman Kevin De Leon’s Constituents Want Him Recalled
According to a new Los Angeles Times/Survey 360 conducted in mid-January, nearly 60% of Los Angeles City Council District 14 residents said that they would vote to recall controversy riddled City Councilman Kevin de Leon, showing a stunning turnaround in support in the last few months. In October, De Leon,...
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
L.A. Council votes to add more tenant protections to South L.A. zoning plan
The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC.
'The best is yet to come': What LMU’s historic win over Gonzaga means for the program and for the community
LMU stands alone in the collective memory of college basketball. It’s hard to picture another team that has endured such a drastic swing. LMU is remembered for its historic golden era, a program that produced greats like Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers, and for touchstones that have included an elite eight appearance in the 1990 NCAA tournament and an ESPN documentary. Yet, for all of the respect and nostalgia that LMU’s basketball team conjures, it has equally been equated with decades of disappointment — a program that glimpsed greatness and has been searching for it again ever since. Yes, LMU is remembered as a basketball school, but it’s been a long time since fans had something solid to cheer for.
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
Los Angeles County extends eviction moratorium, approves relief fund for landlords
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also establishing a $45 million relief fund for landlords.
