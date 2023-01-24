ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

laloyolan.com

Guest Editorial: Staffer accuses LMU of 'exploitative' parking fees

Learn more about the Loyolan’s policy guidelines here. With crippling prices at the pump and a number of LMU employees commuting from distances as far as 50 miles away due to exorbitant housing costs in Los Angeles, I am once again reminded of how outrageous it is to be paying almost $900 a year to park at my place of employment. We work at an institution that espouses “service of faith and promotion of justice” as part of its mission statement. I will state it plainly: Charging employees to pay for parking to fulfill their jobs is outright exploitation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
publicnewsservice.org

Hypertension: A Silent Killer in Communities of Color

About 45% of Black Americans have hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, compared to 31% of white Americans. Now, a new program in Southern California is working to lower the numbers. The American Heart Association is teaming up with the health care company Providence on a three-year program to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
laloyolan.com

Broccoli Theater renamed to 'Pepperoni Pizza Theater'

Students may think that the “University” in Loyola Marymount University means that people are there to learn, but spending any amount of time in a School of Film and Television course will quickly prove them wrong. For those who wish to major in watching movies all day, they might be disappointed to learn that they will be required to screen many of their assigned films in the Broccoli Theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

'The best is yet to come': What LMU’s historic win over Gonzaga means for the program and for the community

LMU stands alone in the collective memory of college basketball. It’s hard to picture another team that has endured such a drastic swing. LMU is remembered for its historic golden era, a program that produced greats like Bo Kimble and Hank Gathers, and for touchstones that have included an elite eight appearance in the 1990 NCAA tournament and an ESPN documentary. Yet, for all of the respect and nostalgia that LMU’s basketball team conjures, it has equally been equated with decades of disappointment — a program that glimpsed greatness and has been searching for it again ever since. Yes, LMU is remembered as a basketball school, but it’s been a long time since fans had something solid to cheer for.
LOS ANGELES, CA

