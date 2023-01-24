Read full article on original website
Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
2 victims identified in Half Moon Bay shooting
Two of the seven victims killed in the shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif., have been identified and the San Mateo County coroner’s office is working to notify the families.
Family Identifies Brothers as Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims: 1 Dead, 1 Recovering
Displaced farmworkers from the two farms where the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings took place Monday are still staying at local motels Wednesday. They’ve been meeting with various agencies to get assistance, even as investigations continue into the shooting. The community is also still grappling with the idea that...
Column: In Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay, the pain of hearing it's 'one of our own'
After Huu Can Tran, Chunli Zhao is the second Asian American man this week to be accused in a mass shooting of other Asian Americans in California.
18-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Injured in Oakland Shooting
An 18-year-old man died and several other people were injured in a shooting during the recording of a music video in Oakland on Monday evening, police and city officials said. Mario Navarro died in the shooting reported just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where 40 to 50 people were at the music video shoot when gunfire broke out, acting Police Chief Darren Allison said at a news conference Tuesday.
'Did the brakes fail?': Prosecutors checking car for mechanical problems in Tesla crash off Highway 1
The Tesla crash almost killed a family of four. Now the San Mateo district attorney’s office is investigating whether the crash could have been caused by an issue with the car. Source: Los Angeles Times.
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a senior resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
Column: I covered the California McDonald's massacre in 1984. Why does gun violence just get worse?
Most Americans want common-sense laws to prevent tragedies like the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. But Congress consistently fails to act.
East Bay Leaders Call for Reinstatement of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong
Several prominent East Bay leaders are now calling for Oakland to immediately reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. He was placed on leave by the city last week amid accusations of failing to adequately scrutinize an officer accused of misconduct. “He didn’t do anything wrong, we went over everything,” said Cynthia...
Housing Advocates Demand Tenant Protections for Alameda County Residents
With arms locked together, members of “Moms 4 Housing” staged a sit-in during the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting, after the board delayed a discussion on tenant protections for the second time Tuesday night. The protest ended with Dominique Walker of Mom’s 4 Housing being arrested, while...
