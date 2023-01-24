ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

californiapublic.com

Family, Friends Remember Victim Killed in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

Friends and family gathered at a memorial in Half Moon Bay Thursday to honor the one of the victims killed in Monday’s mass shooting. Friends and family of Marciano Martinez Jimenez came to the site of a public memorial in downtown Half Moon Bay, To pray, light a candle, and talk about the farm worker.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
californiapublic.com

18-Year-Old Killed, 4 Others Injured in Oakland Shooting

An 18-year-old man died and several other people were injured in a shooting during the recording of a music video in Oakland on Monday evening, police and city officials said. Mario Navarro died in the shooting reported just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where 40 to 50 people were at the music video shoot when gunfire broke out, acting Police Chief Darren Allison said at a news conference Tuesday.
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos

It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a senior resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
californiapublic.com

San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays

A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
SAN JOSE, CA
californiapublic.com

East Bay Leaders Call for Reinstatement of Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

Several prominent East Bay leaders are now calling for Oakland to immediately reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. He was placed on leave by the city last week amid accusations of failing to adequately scrutinize an officer accused of misconduct. “He didn’t do anything wrong, we went over everything,” said Cynthia...
OAKLAND, CA

