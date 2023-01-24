An 18-year-old man died and several other people were injured in a shooting during the recording of a music video in Oakland on Monday evening, police and city officials said. Mario Navarro died in the shooting reported just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where 40 to 50 people were at the music video shoot when gunfire broke out, acting Police Chief Darren Allison said at a news conference Tuesday.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO