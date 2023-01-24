Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
californiapublic.com
Orange County Pursuit Comes to End After Officers Ram Car Twice
A driver leading a chase from Long Beach to Orange County, at one point cruising a scenic Pacific Coast Highway, was ultimately stopped in Santa Ana. The chase started in the Long Beach area. By 4:45 p.m., the driver was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway in Seal Beach heading...
californiapublic.com
Here are the 11 victims who were killed in the Monterey Park shooting
The 11 victims of the Monterey Park shooting on Lunar New Year’s Eve loved to dance, sing and socialize at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park.
californiapublic.com
Man in Police Custody After Fire in Westlake Building
A large fire burning in a Westlake building Thursday forced people to evacuate. The fire in a building in the 2800 W 7th St. was reported just before 5:30 p.m., producing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 53 minutes, the LAFD said.
californiapublic.com
Gun used in Monterey Park massacre an assault weapon under state law, known to jam
A closer look at the MAC-10, the semiautomatic gun that law enforcement say was used in a mass shooting over the weekend that killed 11 people at a Monterey Park dance studio.
californiapublic.com
Column: In Monterey Park and now Half Moon Bay, the pain of hearing it's 'one of our own'
After Huu Can Tran, Chunli Zhao is the second Asian American man this week to be accused in a mass shooting of other Asian Americans in California.
californiapublic.com
Explosion Forces Evacuations at USC Building
A gas leak and explosion were reported at University of Southern California Thursday, as authorities urged everyone to stay away from campus. The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety said there was a gas leak at the Neely Petroleum Building on the southwest side of UPC. The fire...
californiapublic.com
USC science building is reopened after explosion injures one person
The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. at the three-story science building at 923 Bloom Walk on the University of Southern California campus.
californiapublic.com
Lakewood High School Player Killed in Drive-By Shooting
Coaches and teammates at Lakewood High School are grieving the loss of one of their football players. Police say 17-year-old Khalil Saleem was killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach on Saturday. Saleem’s teammates and his coaches are shocked by this sudden loss. His coach told NBC4 that...
californiapublic.com
5 Businesses Burglarized Within Minutes at Riverside Shopping Center
Five businesses at Canyon Crest Towne Centre in Riverside were hit by burglars on Monday all within minutes of each other, leaving business owners furious. Surveillance video from one of the businesses shows it was burglarized twice this week. The video shows a burglar breaking into Canyon Crest Vape Shop...
californiapublic.com
January storms leave L.A. County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing
Flood-control dams above the communities of Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pacoima, Sun Valley and Sunland face risk of overflowing, officials say.
californiapublic.com
Column: I covered the California McDonald's massacre in 1984. Why does gun violence just get worse?
Most Americans want common-sense laws to prevent tragedies like the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. But Congress consistently fails to act.
californiapublic.com
A huge chunk of land in Bel-Air is going up for auction
In Bel-Air, a 260-acre piece of land that represents 6% of the neighborhood’s total area is hitting the auction block with bids starting at $39 million.
californiapublic.com
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
californiapublic.com
Santa Ana winds to blow into region Wednesday night with 75 mph gusts in the mountains
The winds are expected to increase in strength overnight and peak Thursday as “omega block” pushes colder air away from the Southland’s coastline.
Comments / 0