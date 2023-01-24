A large fire burning in a Westlake building Thursday forced people to evacuate. The fire in a building in the 2800 W 7th St. was reported just before 5:30 p.m., producing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. More than 100 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 53 minutes, the LAFD said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO