ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War

A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
theblock.co

Robinhood's Twitter hacked, users tricked into buying fraudulent crypto project

Scammers hacked into Robinhood’s Twitter account to promote the launch of a fraudulent token called $RBH, which the hackers said was available on the Binance Smart Chain for $0.0005. Data from Blockchain explorer shows that less than $1,000 went into the fake crypto project. Robinhood's Twitter account was hacked...
theblock.co

FTX seeks permission to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, family and insiders

FTX asked a judge for permission to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried, his family and other FTX insiders in a new court filing. Lawyers for the FTX debtors and the creditors committee in the bankruptcy case want the power to serve discovery requests, including subpoenas, to aid in their recovery of FTX assets.
theblock.co

Court authorizes Flare token airdrop to eligible Celsius accounts

The U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York has authorized Flare airdrops to eligible Celsius account holders. Tokens for the Flare network were distributed to holders of Ripple’s XRP token earlier this month. Eligible account holders of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius will now be able to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy