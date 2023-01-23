Read full article on original website
theblock.co
Bitcoin.com CEO Roger Ver says he has funds to pay almost $21 million to Genesis
Roger Ver, also known as “bitcoin Jesus,” said on social media he had enough funds to pay Genesis after its affiliate said he failed to settle nearly $21 million in cryptocurrency options transactions. Ver said he asked Genesis for “assurances of their solvency.”. Bitcoin.com CEO Roger Ver,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin trading around $22,400 as crypto prices pullback with equities in the red
Bitcoin was trading around $22,400, down 1.5%. Ether’s pullback was more pronounced, slipping 4.2% to around $1,500. Altcoins traded down across the board as January’s crypto market rally slowed. Crypto stocks were in the red, with Coinbase and Block leading the decline. Cryptocurrency prices began to pullback overnight,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 25
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Wednesday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Wednesday, with six gaining and 12 declining. Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $22,936 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto,...
theblock.co
BlockFi has no 'secret financials' after filings show $1.2b exposure to FTX, Alameda
BlockFi denied claims that it has “secret financials,” after unredacted court documents showed the firm has a $1.2 billion exposure to FTX and Alameda Research, CNBC reported. The failed crypto lender filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Failed crypto lender BlockFi says it “disclosed accurate information” to a...
theblock.co
SEC bats down ARK's and 21Shares' second bitcoin ETF proposal
ARK Investment Management and 21Shares are back to the drawing board on their proposed Cboe BZX Exchange after the Security and Exchange Commission for a second time rejected a filing to establish the bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed...
theblock.co
Blockchain-based storybook platform StoryCo raises $6 million
Collaborative storytelling platform StoryCo raised a $6 million in a seed round co-led by Collab+Currency and Patron. Other investors include Blockchange Ventures, Sfermion, Packy McCormick and GMoney. StoryCo raised $6 million to launch a collaborative blockchain-based storytelling platform. The seed round was co-led by Collab+Currency and Patron. Other investors include...
Wyoming crypto bank’s Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia...
theblock.co
Sushiswap to launch decentralized exchange for perpetual trading on Sei Network
Sushiswap is launching a perpetual futures exchange on the Sei Network to expand into non-Ethereum-based ecosystems. The launch could play a role in its new tokenomics proposal that passed this week, and the economics of its native token, sushi. Sei Network is a blockchain focused on decentralized trading applications. Decentralized...
theblock.co
Floki Inu price soars 14% following DAO proposal to burn $55 million tokens
Floki Inu was trading up 14% as the community votes on a proposal that will burn $55 million worth of its own tokens. The DAO is also looking to reduce its transaction tax as part of a broader DeFi revamp. Dog-themed meme coin floki inu soared in price following a...
theblock.co
Sui-based wallet raises $4.2 million led by Gumi Cryptos and Boldstart
The Sui blockchain-based Ethos Wallet raised a $4.2 million seed round led by Boldstart Ventures and Gumi Cryptos Capital. In July, the consumer-focused crypto wallet, became the first application to go live on the Sui developer network. Ethos Wallet, based on the yet-to-launch Sui blockchain, raised a $4.2 million seed...
theblock.co
DYdX pushes back $282 million of token unlocks for investors, employees to December from February
DYdX has pushed back its token unlocks for investors, employees and consultants until the end of the year, according to a note shared with The Block. This will significantly reduce the amount of tokens that will enter circulation on Feb. 3, which is when the unlocks were supposed to happen.
theblock.co
Ether, Polkadot slide with equities as Silvergate surrenders Monday's gains
Bitcoin continues to trade around $23,000, relatively flat throughout the day. Ether slid 1.3%, while Polkadot’s DOT dropped 2.6%. Silvergate shed 10%, and Coinbase dropped 4.3%. Crypto prices were relatively steady, while ether and DOT dipped. Silvergate sank as equities were in the red. Bitcoin continues to trade around...
theblock.co
More turbulent times ahead for bitcoin miners, Galaxy Digital says
Fixed-rate contracts may become a thing of the past, the firm said in its 2022 mining report. Network hash rate will end the year up 23% at 325 EH/s. Fixed-rate contracts from hosting providers could be a thing of the past as the bitcoin mining hosting landscape transforms in 2023, Galaxy Digital said in a recent report.
theblock.co
Ethereum Name Service mulls initiating endowment fund with $17 million
Karpatkey has proposed $17 million of initial funding for the ENS DAO’s endowment fund. The ENS DAO endowment fund is supposed to hold $51 million worth of assets when fully financed. DeFi treasury manager Karpatkey has asked the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO to consider activating the DAO’s endowment...
theblock.co
Deribit seeking Dubai license to maintain crypto options dominance
Deribit is moving its exchange headquarters to Dubai. The firm also is seeking a license in the country. Crypto exchange Deribit is setting up shop in Dubai as it works to execute on a new strategy aimed at maintaining its dominance in the crypto options market, the exchange confirmed to The Block.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's Luno cuts 35% of staff
London-based Luno has cut 35% of its staff. The company said that customers and operations will not be impacted. Luno, the crypto exchange owned by Digital Currency Group, reduced its workforce by 35%. The London-based firm told employees about the layoffs earlier today. Luno had a total headcount of 960,...
theblock.co
Mythical Games eyes $50 million raise, launches enhanced NFT-gaming marketplace
Last valued at $1.25 billion, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed gaming company is weighing raising $50 million as its CEO travels to Dubai. Mythical acquires and integrates the technology of NFT marketplace DMarket in the hopes that improving the buying and selling of digital assets will boost user growth. Blockchain-gaming unicorn Mythical...
theblock.co
Aave set to launch third version of its crypto lending protocol on Ethereum
Aave v3 is set to go live on the Ethereum network. The initial deployment supports seven assets including USDC and DAI. DeFi lending platform Aave is set to launch the third version of its protocol on Ethereum after a successful DAO vote. Aave v3 on Ethereum will be launched with...
