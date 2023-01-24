Read full article on original website
Thursday Scoreboard
12pm East Buchanan vs South Harrison girls championship. 1:30 Gallatin vs Lafayette County boys championship. 6:30 East Harrison vs North Harrison boys consolation. 2pm Platte Valley vs West Platte girls championship. 3:30 Platte Valley vs West Platte boys championship. Meadville Tournament. Girls. Thursday Schedule-semis. Girls. Mercer 48 Linn County 39.
Eldon Woodward
BETHANY, MO: Eldon Woodward, 86, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1936, in Bethany Missouri, the son of Frank and Lucile (McKay) Woodward. Eldon grew up in Eagleville, Missouri and settled in Bethany, Missouri with his beloved wife...
Delos O. Soehren
Turney, Missouri- Delos O’Deane Soehren, 87, passed away January 25, 2023. Born August 19, 1935 in Scranton, North Dakota, he was the son of Henry and Helen (Gunther) Soehren. Del joined the United States Air Force and served in both the Korean War and Vietnam War, where he flew...
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
Robert Albertis Woolsey
Robert Albertis Woolsey, 94, of Lawson, MO, passed away Sunday, Jan 22, 2023, in Excelsior Springs, MO. He was born Oct 25, 1928 in Kansas the son of Olin and Myrtle (Casebolt) Woolsey. Robert, also known as Buck or Squeaky, was a lifelong truck driver, retiring in 1999 with his...
Winter storm heading to mid Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday
Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Joe Farrell posted a forecast update Monday morning, read it here. This is a small update for Tuesday as the forecast only has minor tweaks from Monday evening. Winter Storm Alerts have been...
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Contegra Construction Co. Completes Largest Distribution Facility at Liberty Commerce Center in Liberty, Mo.
One Million SF Facility is Fifth to Emerge at 337-Acre Industrial Park Since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails. 37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
FATAL ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT REPORTED IN MARSHALL
The Marshall Police Department responded to one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Walmart Drive. According to the police department, 911 notified the department of the crash. Other emergency vehicles also responded to the scene. The department reports that the vehicle had struck a pole near the intersection and the driver sustained injuries. The driver was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.
New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
Chillicothe Police Continue to Investigate Airport Damage
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department have released additional information regarding the damage to the Chillicothe airport on Monday. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the grounds near the runway. The damage was sustained when a vehicle drove through the soft ground and on the runway. Trash and litter was also left on the runway. The police department says the crime is of great concern due to safety issues for arriving and departing pilots when vehicles are in restricted areas and leave potentially hazardous debris on the runway.
Gerald “Jerry” Dwight Burress
Memorial service for 89-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Dwight Burress of Hamilton will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Church of Christ, Hamilton. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. www.bramfuneralservices.com.
