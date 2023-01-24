Read full article on original website
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
californiapublic.com
California Republican hopes to oust the GOP's national leader
The insular GOP fight will take place in Dana Point this week as the party tries to regroup after three disappointing elections.
LA Council Committee Sends Forward Tenant Protections With Timeline Unclear
Two ordinances providing permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles are expected to be heard by the City Council on Friday after a council committee forwarded both items without a recommendation Tuesday.
californiapublic.com
Column: I covered the California McDonald's massacre in 1984. Why does gun violence just get worse?
Most Americans want common-sense laws to prevent tragedies like the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay. But Congress consistently fails to act.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
With just one week left until COVID-19 eviction rules were set to expire, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to extend protections through March 31.
beverlypress.com
More protections enacted for renters
The Los Angeles City Council approved sweeping protections for renters on Jan. 20 before the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Jan. 31. An eviction moratorium tied to the declaration will also end on that date. Taking additional steps, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion...
pasadenanow.com
Rental Housing Board Members Added to List of Officials and Employees Required to File Conflict of Interest Statements
The City Council on Monday adopted a resolution adding members of the Rental Housing Board to the list of local officials and employees required to file reports under the Conflict of Interest Code. The resolution was approved unanimously along with other items on the consent calendar during the City Council...
knock-la.com
The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?
After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
yovenice.com
Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!
VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
californiapublic.com
Red envelopes and tragedy: A Monterey Park restaurant owner moves forward the only way she knows how
As Lunar New Year unfolded against the backdrop of tragedy in Monterey Park, the holiday’s red envelopes became a symbol of a tension: how do we honor those killed in the mass shooting while also moving forward?. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer
LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.
2urbangirls.com
VaLecia Adams Kellum named LAHSA’s new Chief Executive Officer
LOS ANGELES – Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Center, will be the next CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority after a LAHSA commission vote Monday. Adams Kellum was introduced Monday at a news briefing at City Hall, flanked by Los Angeles...
thedowneypatriot.com
District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her
DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
NBC Los Angeles
Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall Building in Protest
Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building after they say the waste was gathering for months in a park. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week...
kcrw.com
Protecting renters from eviction: LA City Council takes action
With the pandemic state of emergency scheduled to end in a week, and thousands of renters left without eviction protections, the LA City Council voted unanimously to expand tenants’ rights. The move especially affects, but is not limited to, people renting units built after 1978, which don’t automatically come with tenant protections because they aren’t “rent-stabilized.”
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
LA County Supervisors To Vote On Extending COVID-19 Tenant Protections Ahead Of Deadline
A vote on the proposal is scheduled for Tuesday. If approved, the extension will run through June 30.
iheart.com
RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico
First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
