beverlypress.com

More protections enacted for renters

The Los Angeles City Council approved sweeping protections for renters on Jan. 20 before the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration on Jan. 31. An eviction moratorium tied to the declaration will also end on that date. Taking additional steps, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion...
knock-la.com

The Biggest Gains for Renters Since the Establishment of Rent Control?

After significant push and pull, City Council on Friday ultimately voted unanimously to pass three groundbreaking permanent tenant protections. One raises the minimum evictable amount of unpaid rent from $1 to “fair market rate.” Another requires that landlords who significantly increase the rent pay relocation fees to tenants who are displaced by the increase. The third, “universal just cause,” extends just-cause protections (the requirement for landlords to have a good reason to evict tenants) to include market-rate units — extending the protections beyond rent-controlled units, which are already covered by just-cause eviction standards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

Column: Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority CEO to Earn $430,000 Annually in Uphill Battle to Combat Street Encampments in Both LA City & County!

VENICE – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in cooperation with LA County Supervisor Chair Janice Hahn have announced their support of the newly created position of Chief Executive Officer of the embattled and controversial Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority or more commonly known as LAHSA, the hybrid governmental entity created to combat the issues of homelessness that has had at best mediocre and mixed results.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

VaLecia Adams Kellum named LAHSA’s new Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES – Va Lecia Adams Kellum, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Center, will be the next CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority after a LAHSA commission vote Monday. Adams Kellum was introduced Monday at a news briefing at City Hall, flanked by Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

District 1 candidate had restraining order filed against her

DOWNEY - Downey City Council District 1 vacancy applicant Elvira Meraz was part of a mutual restraining order in 2013, after a previous petition against her was thrown out. According to court documents filed in March 2012, the request was filed after Yvette Meraz (now Yvette Bonilla) claimed that Meraz (then Elvira Gonzalez) was harassing her concerning her daughter, threatening to hurt and mistreat her. At the time, Meraz was in a relationship with Bonilla’s ex-husband Manuel Meraz, whom Bonilla had been separated from since February 2011 and Meraz has since married.
DOWNEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall Building in Protest

Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building after they say the waste was gathering for months in a park. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Protecting renters from eviction: LA City Council takes action

With the pandemic state of emergency scheduled to end in a week, and thousands of renters left without eviction protections, the LA City Council voted unanimously to expand tenants’ rights. The move especially affects, but is not limited to, people renting units built after 1978, which don’t automatically come with tenant protections because they aren’t “rent-stabilized.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

RIP to The Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles On Pico

First Splash Mountain now Roscoe's?? This is a hard week for people who have lived in Los Angeles for years. It was announced today that the Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles is closing its location on Pico Blvd after 32 years. This was the one of the franchise's longest running storefronts.
LOS ANGELES, CA

