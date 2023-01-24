Car Radio, Podcast 100, Pts 1/2: Corvette 70th - Lutz/E-Ray dvlpt, Juechter/E-Ray details, Katakis/Vette future, Fehan, C8.R racing, Drennan/E-Ray owners, Cain/Detroit GP

Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Chevy Will Fix the Corvette Z06 That Popped Its Engine After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 owner Marco Garcia hasn't had an ideal experience with his mid-engine sports car thus far. After traveling just 52 miles in the car after taking delivery, the Z06's 5.5-liter LT6 V-8 engine failed, leaving Garcia stuck on the side of the highway. After his initial videos related to the event caught the attention of fans online, GM has opted to make the situation right. Garcia says the car will be repaired free of charge.
Chevy’s new Corvette is quick and electric
This is the only line available that runs on a dual-propulsion system, and the battery that supplements the standard motor doesn't need to be plugged in to charge.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
AOL Corp
GM Spending $854 Million to Build New Small-Block V-8
GM might be pushing hard into electrification, but it's not done with internal combustion yet. Last week, the company announced an $854 million investment into a variety of its plants to build the sixth-generation small-block V-8. It's the first confirmation that GM is working on a new small-block, though the company isn't yet releasing any technical details on the engine.
MotorTrend Magazine
The V-8 Is Not Dead: GM Confirms New Sixth-Gen Small-Block
General Motors is amping up its electrification plans, but it hasn't grown stone cold to its internal combustion engine (ICE) business quite yet. GM just announced that it is investing multitudinous millions to prepare various GM facilities for the sixth-generation small block V-8 engine. GM's full-size trucks and SUVs (those are the vehicles GM mentioned, at least), will continue to get this powerplant. This investment shows that GM's commitment to the internal combustion engine is far from dead, for the time being at least, since re-tooling could mean GM is all-in on its V-8 gassers for at least another decade. GM hasn't divulged any details on its next V-8—particulars like engine specifications, applications, and when we'll see them in GM's trucks and SUVs.
teslarati.com
GM avoided all-electric Corvette due to performance concerns
General Motors (GM) avoided producing an all-electric Chevrolet Corvette for its most recent model year, instead opting for a hybrid drivetrain due to performance, cost, pedigree, and more concerns. Designing a next-generation model of a long-lasting nameplate vehicle is not easy. A manufacturer is often under pressure to remain close...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Truth About Cars
GM Exploring Small Ultium-Based Electric Pickup
Despite what automakers and your fragile ego tell you, owning the largest full-size pickup you can find does not make you cooler or more interesting. However, it does make you more likely to be frustrated while parking and waiting in line at your third fuel stop of the week. Ford and Hyundai offer small-truck solutions with the Maverick and Santa Cruz, respectively, and now it’s General Motors’ turn.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Under Way: Video
Production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon pickup trucks began on January 24th, 2023 at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri, marking the start of regular production (SORP) for the third generation of the mid-size pickup trucks. GM held a ceremony at the plant that was attented...
gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray Announced In Canada, Base Price Revealed
When the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray was revealed by GM on January 17th, the automaker’s Canadian subsidiary quickly followed up with its own announcement that the all-new hybrid-powered Vette would also be introduced in the northern country. The E-Ray’s base price for the Canadian market was revealed as well.
Top Speed
10 Awesome Things About The Chrysler Hurst 300
In the early '60s and before, the letter series of the Chrysler 300 dominated the track, and the streets, with high-performance muscle cars that could leave the competition in the dust. Of course, some other cars did their best to take the top-dog spot, and some even did, but not without a fight. Starting in 1962, the Chrysler 300 lost the letter designations that had separated them from other models. They grew into a pavement-pounding car that was designed for one thing: to win in any race, at any time. Let's dig into this car, the 1970 Chrysler Hurst 300, and find out why it is such an awesome car.
MotorAuthority
GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production
While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
A New Limited-Edition 750 HP Shelby Mustang Pays Tribute to the Founder’s 100th Birthday
Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby would have turned 100 years old on January 11, 2023, and to commemorate the occasion—and his legacy—Shelby American will commence production of the Centennial Edition Mustang in Q2 of this year. The cars will be constructed in Shelby American’s facility in Las Vegas, Nev., and by coincidence, only 100 examples will be produced—all designated model year 2023. The production version of the car is premiering at Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Ariz., this week. “I’m very proud of the Carroll Shelby Centennial Mustang, which was designed to honor my grandfather,” says Aaron Shelby, member of the Carroll Shelby...
New Chevy Small Electric Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick
GM aims to enter the compact pickup truck market with a new Chevy small electric truck, which would compete with the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. The post New Chevy Small Electric Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
