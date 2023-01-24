Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan
One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
NBCMontana
Missoula County issues alert for severe driving conditions on I-90, semi jackknifed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's Department has issued an alert for severe driving conditions on I-90 from the 109 mile marker to the 132 mile marker. Montana Department of Transportation is reporting there is a jackknifed semi at mile marker 123.9.
NBCMontana
Avalanche warning issued for Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges
MISSOULA, Mont. — An avalanche warning has been issued for the Bridger, Northern Madison and Northern Gallatin ranges. Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued the following statement:. "Heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanche terrain and avalanche...
Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This
Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
NBCMontana
Western Fire Chiefs Association to hold wildfire webinar Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Western Fire Chiefs Association is going to outline the continuing challenges with wildfires in a webinar Wednesday. They also will give information on forecast data solution available to mitigate the risk of wildfires to land, lives and property. Climate and weather experts also will preview...
NBCMontana
3 Missoula businesses close their doors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Tough times are hitting home for several Missoula businesses. The popular chain restaurant Red Robin located within Missoula's Southgate Mall closed in November due to a staffing shortage. Franchise developer and owner Jake Jones said the closure would remain in place until they could hire and...
NBCMontana
Missoula Midtown Master Plan team to meet Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Midtown Master Plan team has been exploring options for midtown's future. Plan draft concepts have been developed and the project team would like to share them with the community. A public workshop will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30 -7 p.m. at the...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Favorite Missoula Gym Closing It’s Doors. All Equipment For Sale
One of Missoula's fitness institutions will be closing its doors for good, but their loss might be your gain. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
NBCMontana
MCT to hold productions in Dillon, Missoula schools
MISSOULA, Mont. — Children from the Dillon community will perform the epic tale of Aladdin at the University of Montana - Western on Saturday. The Missoula Children’s Theater is featuring all ages in its enormously fun musical adaptation. It’s a sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales. In Missoula,...
NBCMontana
Corvallis School District proposes $300,000 levy to maintain education, programs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Corvallis School District 1 is proposing an operating levy in the amount of $300,000 to maintain quality education and exceptional programs. The Educational Programs and Operating Levy would go toward staff costs and operations that provide programs and needed services. All the money would stay within...
NBCMontana
Report shows spike in people experiencing homelessness
MISSOULA, Mont. — For the first time in over two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development completed its annual homeless assessment report. In January 2022, more than 582,000 individuals were experiencing homelessness each night across the United States, and around 30% of those people had been without homes for over a year.
bitterrootstar.com
Warm waters keep flowing at Lost Trail Hot Springs
After 30 years of owning and operating Lost Trail Hot Springs, co-owner Stann Honey says that he is glad that things have worked out. Located equidistant from Sula and Lost Trail Ski Area, the longstanding hot springs have been a favorite stopover for decades, beginning long before the convenience of Highway 93.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
NBCMontana
Community supports Sentinel High teacher after accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — Community members set up a GoFundMe to help a Sentinel High School teacher who was hit by a vehicle the night of Jan. 15. Lori Messenger suffered broken ribs, ankle and spinal injuries in the accident. She was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The...
NBCMontana
Missoula Public Library to unveil artwork by Denver-based artist
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula Public Art Committee is collaborating with the Missoula Public Library to install new public artwork. The project will be an interactive piece constructed with hundreds of glass hexagons by Denver-based artist, Mike Lustig. This is another collaboration between Dashboard and 501c3, an...
Another Well-Established Missoula Restaurant Closes Its Doors
My first indications should have been two cars in the parking lot and a U-Haul backed up to the service door. Enjoying Sunday breakfast at a Missoula restaurant can be an adventure in gridlock unless you get an early jump on things. With fewer choices, gathering crowds by mid-morning can lead to waiting in line.
NBCMontana
Florence man sentenced to 9 years for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Florence man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine was sentenced to nine years in prison. Jason Charles Allen, 48, pleaded guilty to distributing meth in September 2022. Allen was attempting burn the meth in a fire when investigators came to retrieve it. They later found seven...
NBCMontana
UM to host documentary screening in honor of N7 week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana will host a documentary screening in honor of the inaugural N7 weekend festivities. "The House that Rob Built" was produced by a former Lady Griz player, Megan Harrington and focuses on the the career of Robin Selvig and his influence on Native American women.
Biggest country show ever set for Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Prepare for impeccable harmonies to bounce off the walls of the Blackfoot River Canyon this summer, when one of the biggest country music acts to ever play at Missoula's favorite concert venue take the stage at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Logjam Presents announced Wednesday morning that Grammy Award-winning act Little Big...
Comments / 0