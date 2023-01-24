ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Damian Lillard drops 60 points against Jazz, narrowly misses career-high after wild third quarter run

Damian Lillard went off on Wednesday night at the Moda Center. It just wasn't quite enough to set a new career-high. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped 60 points in the Trail Blazers' 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz. It marked the 15th 50-point game in his career, which is the sixth-most in NBA history, and the fourth time in his career he’s had at least 60 points, the third-most in NBA history.
PORTLAND, OR
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124

PORTLA (AP) — Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night. Lillard tied for second-most in the NBA this season. Donovan Mitchell had 71 for Cleveland against Chicago on Jan. 3. Jerami Grant added...
PORTLAND, OR
FYF Sports Debates Podcast

Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
PORTLAND, OR
ktalnews.com

Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. And the Golden State Warriors still pulled off a wild one against the nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole made the winning layup with...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Davis returns, Hachimura set for Lakers' debut vs. Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura were both set to come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Coach Darvin Ham made the announcement during his pregame availability. Davis is on a minutes restriction after missing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

