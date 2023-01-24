Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
dotesports.com
Pokemon SV player beats impossible odds with insane shiny hatching chain
If there’s an indicator that today is your lucky day, this is probably one of the top ones as a Reddit user just posted that he hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row. A post in r/ShinyPokemon, a pretty self-explanatory subreddit, is currently piquing the interest of its members as a redditor just claimed that they have hatched three shiny Fuecocos in a row.
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
'Sorry I'm late To The Party Guys I Was Busy Cashing My 80 Million Video Game Check,' Kim Kardashian Boasts in Tweet
In 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted her apologies to her Twitter fans. While it might be nice to be able to claim that kind of money, some might view it as unnecessary boasting. She's not the only celebrity who's done a little bragging, however, as the writer of the article, Ryan Schocket lists several more.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Violently Egged In The Face During Livestream
Akademiks had himself an embarrassing livestream moment earlier this week when a woman began hurling items at him — including a raw egg she smashed all over his face. The internet personality was in the middle of speaking about the latest development in the FBG Duck murder case when a woman off-camera began throwing things at him. The woman, who’s believed to be Ak’s girlfriend, then slammed a raw egg into his face and walked off angrily.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
dotesports.com
How to play supporting Ashe ADC like C9 Berserker in 2023 League season
In the past year of League of Legends, the ADC meta has fluctuated immensely. What once was a role where players could have thrived on any champion should they win laning phase and scale properly became one entirely dependent on specific combinations—those that would become vital win conditions in pro play.
In a mad display of devotion, these gamers are fighting Souls series bosses over and over again until Elden Ring DLC is announced
Punking Malenia and Slave Knight Gael however many times it takes.
Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym
A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
sportszion.com
“If that’s where you’re at in life then you’re too far gone” UFC welterweight Randy Brown calls Andrew Tate’s ‘Top G’ courses “weird as hell”
In the wake of Andrew Tate’s arrest for crimes like money laundering, human trafficking, rape, and organized crime, the former professional kickboxer has been the target of widespread criticism and allegations. Recently, UFC fighter Randy Brown turned to Twitter in order to bash Tate. On December 29 in Romania,...
An N64 Classic Is Coming to Switch With Multiplayer, and Gamers Are Freaking Out
Classic-videogame remasters equal big money.
dotesports.com
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One
Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
dotesports.com
SEA Dota Pro Circuit team accused of cheating after pulling off a series of impossible plays
It’s been a hectic day in the Southeast Asian Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after a division two team were accused of cheating in a third-party tournament. Team Flow, consisting of four ex-Summit players, were matched against another division two opponent, SPAWN Team. After winning the first match, Flow had a tough start to the second one, at least until a couple of miraculous plays.
Even The Day Before's community moderators aren't sure if the game is real
It's been a weird day for The Day Before
dotesports.com
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
dotesports.com
Regional betrayal: Quinn throws shade at NA Dota after moving to ‘more consistent’ EU region
Quinn Callahan has been loving life since leaving the North American Dota 2 scene to join Gaimin Gladiators in Western Europe. And why wouldn’t he? The team has started off the season well with four wins and two losses, putting them one win away from the Lima Major. But,...
dotesports.com
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
dotesports.com
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
dotesports.com
Halo and VALORANT? Scump explores new stream options following pro CoD retirement
Shortly after switching over to content creation full-time following his retirement from professional Call of Duty, Seth “Scump” Abner is slowly beginning to explore games outside of his wheelhouse, despite some understandable trepidations. On Jan. 25, the CoD legend announced he’d be doing a partnered stream to reveal...
Comments / 0