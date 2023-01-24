Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO