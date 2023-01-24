Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Albany Herald
Nick Schmaltz nets hat trick as Coyotes blank Blues
Nick Schmaltz scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the St. Louis Blues 5-0 Thursday night in Tempe, Ariz. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the fourth of his career.
Albany Herald
Robby Fabbri's overtime goal lifts Red Wings over Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the visiting Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen supplied a goal and assisted on Fabbri's game-winner. Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, and Moritz Seider contributed three assists. Ville Husso made 20 saves.
Albany Herald
Lightning extend home dominance, end Bruins' latest streak
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third period,...
Albany Herald
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn. Matt Boldy had two goals and one assist and Zuccarello added an assist for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald
Predators capitalize on Devils turnovers in comeback win
Matt Duchene and Filip Forsberg scored off turnovers in the third period for the host Nashville Predators, who overcame a trio of one-goal deficits to beat the New Jersey Devils, 6-4, on Thursday night. Duchene scored after a pass by Devils defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk intended for Yegor Sharangovich sailed beyond...
Albany Herald
Second-period surge sends Blackhawks past Flames
Boris Katchouk, Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty scored in the second period as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks collected four unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Taylor Raddysh and Connor Murphy also scored for the Blackhawks, who went into the game at the bottom of...
Albany Herald
Blue Jackets carry rare dose of confidence into Vancouver
The lowly Columbus Blue Jackets, infused with a rare jolt of confidence, head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Friday night. The Blue Jackets, who sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, are coming off a rare win - a 3-2 overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. They erased a 2-1 deficit midway through the third period to establish a three-game points streak - their second-longest of the season.
Albany Herald
Kraken aim to continue historic pace vs. Flames
Last season, the expansion Seattle Kraken faced frequent comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights, who reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign. Perhaps because the fledgling Kraken finished just 27-49-6, there's been little comparing them to the Golden Knights this winter.
Albany Herald
NHL roundup: Hot at home, Lightning stop Bruins' road run
Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, including one on Victor Hedman's game-winning tally, as the Tampa Bay Lightning won for the 11th straight time at home, edging Boston 3-2 and breaking the Bruins' seven-game road winning streak on Thursday night. In a 2-2 game in the third, Hedman...
Albany Herald
Darcy Kuemper holds Penguins at bay as Capitals win
Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves and stopped two of three shots in the shootout, and Alex Ovechkin posted his 32nd goal of the season as the Washington Capitals outlasted the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins for a 3-2 victory on Thursday night. Kuemper was stout most of the night while dueling Pittsburgh's...
Albany Herald
Devils, Stars seek momentum entering All-Star break
Two of the NHL's top teams will look to enter the midseason break on a high note when the New Jersey Devils visit the Dallas Stars on Friday. With the NHL All-Star break looming, both New Jersey and Dallas will be playing their last game until Feb. 6.
Albany Herald
Hornets double up Bulls in fourth quarter en route to win
Terry Rozier poured in 28 points and LaMelo Ball, who hadn't played in more than a week, scored five points of his 15 points during a key late-game stretch as the Charlotte Hornets beat the visiting Chicago Bulls 111-96 on Thursday night. Rozier sank four of Charlotte's seven 3-pointers and...
Albany Herald
Thunder, Jalen Williams look to reverse fortunes vs. Cavs
Jalen Williams came off the bench for the Oklahoma City Thunder the last time they faced off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the Thunder's next game two days later, the rookie from Santa Clara moved into the starting lineup and hasn't moved since.
