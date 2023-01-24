Creston Rallies in the Second Half to Defeat Atlantic in Boys’ Basketball Game

(Atlantic) Creston overcame a ten-point deficit in the second to defeat Atlantic 75-67 in a Hawkeye Ten conference Basketball Game at Atlantic on Monday.

The Trojans clicked off an 8-2 run in the first quarter. Creston countered with six-straight to tie the game at 8-8 but trailed 14-12 to Atlantic at the end of one.

In the second quarter, the Trojans rolled out to a 28-17 lead. Nolan Waters nailed down the back-to-back three-point basket, and Colton Rasmussen and Carter Pellett contributed six points each and a 36-29 advantage at the break.

But the second half was a different story. The Trojans ballooned their lead to 39-29, but the Panthers started clawing their way back and took a big swipe at the lead with a 12-0 run that tied the game at 47. With one tie, the lead changed two more times, and the third quarter ended 54-53 in Atlantic’s favor.

Creston took command in the final quarter after breaking a 60-60 tie; they outscored the Trojans 15-7 to secure the 75-67 road win.

Cael Turner scored 25 points to lead Creston. Logan Anson and Patrick Varner scored 14 and 13 points, respectively; Ethan Crawford, nine; Jake Hoyt, 6; Kyle Strider, 4; and Parker Varner and Lucas Rushing, two points.

Colton Rasmussen led Atlantic with 29 points, and Carter Pellett scored 15. Jackson McLaren had 8, Caden Andersen, 7, Nolan Waters, 6, and Jayden Proehl scored two.

Creston (8-4) carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s game at Glenwood. Atlantic (4-11) hosts Saint Albert on Friday night.