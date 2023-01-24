ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Creston Rallies in the Second Half to Defeat Atlantic in Boys’ Basketball Game

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV1WA_0kP29F6Q00

(Atlantic) Creston overcame a ten-point deficit in the second to defeat Atlantic 75-67 in a Hawkeye Ten conference Basketball Game at Atlantic on Monday.

The Trojans clicked off an 8-2 run in the first quarter. Creston countered with six-straight to tie the game at 8-8 but trailed 14-12 to Atlantic at the end of one.

In the second quarter, the Trojans rolled out to a 28-17 lead. Nolan Waters nailed down the back-to-back three-point basket, and Colton Rasmussen and Carter Pellett contributed six points each and a 36-29 advantage at the break.

But the second half was a different story. The Trojans ballooned their lead to 39-29, but the Panthers started clawing their way back and took a big swipe at the lead with a 12-0 run that tied the game at 47. With one tie, the lead changed two more times, and the third quarter ended 54-53 in Atlantic’s favor.

Creston took command in the final quarter after breaking a 60-60 tie; they outscored the Trojans 15-7 to secure the 75-67 road win.

Cael Turner scored 25 points to lead Creston. Logan Anson and Patrick Varner scored 14 and 13 points, respectively; Ethan Crawford, nine; Jake Hoyt, 6; Kyle Strider, 4; and Parker Varner and Lucas Rushing, two points.

Colton Rasmussen led Atlantic with 29 points, and Carter Pellett scored 15. Jackson McLaren had 8, Caden Andersen, 7, Nolan Waters, 6, and Jayden Proehl scored two.

Creston (8-4) carries a four-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s game at Glenwood. Atlantic (4-11) hosts Saint Albert on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Sweeps Quadrangular

(Atlantic) Atlantic sweeps at the quadrangular wrestling meet at Atlantic on Thursday night. Atlantic defeated st. Albert, 63-3; SWI, 58-14; and Shenandoah, 54-18. The Trojans end the Conference dual season with a 9-1 record in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and 14-4 overall. In the Atlantic -St. Albert match: The Trojans...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Earith-Nielsen Obituary

A Memorial Service for 71 year old Mary Earith-Nielsen, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkman Community Building in Kirkman, Iowa. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Cemetery in Tabor, Iowa on April 8 at 1:00 p.m. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mervin Coffman Obituary

Graveside Services for 71 year old Mervin Coffman of Elk Horn, formerly of Shelby will be at a later date. The Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors are 3 Siblings – Meredith (Marilyn) Coffman of Hot Springs, AR; Lynda (Eugene) Wahling of Shelby, IA, Laurae (Donald) Kingsbury of Omaha, NE; Many Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
ELK HORN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mary Pat Tremel Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 93 year old Mary Pat Tremel, of Earling, Iowa, will be held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling. Visitation is Sunday, January 29 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling with Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7:00 p.m.
EARLING, IA
agdaily.com

Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility

After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released their arrest report from December 26 through January 23. Tarek Bunan, 23, of Atlantic, was arrested January 23rd for Public Intoxication. Benjamin Sonish, 33, of Atlantic, was arrested January 21st for Domestic Abuse Assault. Benser Mark, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested January 21st on...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Scott Lyon Obituary

Funeral services for 45-year-old Scott Lyon, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Harlan. Burial will be in the Harlan Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, January 26 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Elaine Allen Obituary

Funeral Services for 89 year old Elaine Allen of Harlan will be Monday, January 30th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be Sunday, January 29th from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HARLAN, IA
KCCI.com

General store to replace Ben Franklin store in Winterset

DES MOINES, Iowa — People in Winterset will soon have a brand new place to shop. Dutch Country General Store is scheduled to move into the old Ben Franklin store on the town square in the spring. Dutch Country promises to stock many unique, nostalgic and handmade products. The...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Krispy Kreme opening third metro location

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking for a sweet treat, here's some exciting news for doughnut lovers in West Des Moines. Krispy Kreme will open its third metro location at Jordan Creek Town Center next week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen on Jan. 31 at 7:30...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMACC Seeking Artists

(Ankeny, IA) — Des Moines Area Community College is looking for artists to design bottle labels for both root beer and beer. DMACC has held this contest for the past few years, attracting global interest. Prizes range from 100 to 500 dollars. The contest is held in conjunction with DMACC’s annual ciLive conference, which is at DMACC’s West Des Moines Campus in March.
ANKENY, IA
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Investigation Launched After Northwest Iowa Child's Death

(Des Moines, IA) -- A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home the afternoon of January 19th, because of an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then transferred to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday, January 25th.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy