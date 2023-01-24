ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news8000.com

Country Boom announces line-up for 2023

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. ​COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse Center begins search for management firm

The La Crosse Center is ready to advertise for a partner to help manage some of the civic center’s business. This week, the center board approved a “request for proposals,” also called an RFP, aimed at bringing in outside companies to help with booking concerts or other events in the building, or to provide supervision for specific departments.
LA CROSSE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota + Wisconsin Restaurant Make The List For Best Buffets In America

Are buffets making a comeback since the pandemic? Personally, I love them because you generally have a wide variety of food to choose from but it seems like they are few and far between nowadays. But two restaurants one in Minnesota and one in Wisconsin that are set up as buffet-style restaurants have managed to thrive and have even been chosen as some of the top buffets in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
wizmnews.com

La Crosse School Board approves $60 million referendum for April ballot

Closing Lincoln Middle School wasn’t the only big decision the La Crosse School Board made at its meeting on Monday. The board also voted to authorize a nonrecurring operational referendum for the April ballot. If approved, the referendum would provide $60 million in funds over 6 years. That amounts to about $58 a year in property taxes for a $200,000 home.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gundersen Health System seeks volunteers to help with hospice patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is in need of volunteers for its hospice department after losing several members of its roster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundersen said that Medicare requires its hospice service to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, but there aren’t enough volunteers available to meet that number comfortably.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gundersen Health System seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area hospital is seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl. Representatives with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse say there has been a substantial spike in overdoses during the last four weeks, including nine deaths in the month of Jan. alone. Doctors say fentanyl is typically mixed in with other drugs.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st

A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
LA CROSSE, WI
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy