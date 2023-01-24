Read full article on original website
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse Center begins search for management firm
The La Crosse Center is ready to advertise for a partner to help manage some of the civic center’s business. This week, the center board approved a “request for proposals,” also called an RFP, aimed at bringing in outside companies to help with booking concerts or other events in the building, or to provide supervision for specific departments.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School Superintendent Engel discusses closure of Lincoln Middle School
The La Crosse School Board voted on Monday night to permanently close Lincoln Middle School, citing declining enrollment and budget deficits. The idea to close Lincoln is nothing new — the option has been discussed off and on for almost 25 years, La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, told La Crosse Talk PM.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Schools superintendent Engel on closing Lincoln MS, $60 million referendum
La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday to discuss the decision by the School Board on a $60 million operating referendum and closing Lincoln Middle School. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
news8000.com
La Crosse School Board votes to close Lincoln Middle School, go to $60 million referendum
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse School Board voted 6-2 to close Lincoln Middle School at Monday night's board meeting. La Crosse School District Superintendent Aaron Engel explained that the recommendation comes due to declining enrolment and the cost of maintaining those facilities. The building will close at the...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School Board approves $60 million referendum for April ballot
Closing Lincoln Middle School wasn’t the only big decision the La Crosse School Board made at its meeting on Monday. The board also voted to authorize a nonrecurring operational referendum for the April ballot. If approved, the referendum would provide $60 million in funds over 6 years. That amounts to about $58 a year in property taxes for a $200,000 home.
WEAU-TV 13
Gundersen Health System seeks volunteers to help with hospice patients
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System is in need of volunteers for its hospice department after losing several members of its roster during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundersen said that Medicare requires its hospice service to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, but there aren’t enough volunteers available to meet that number comfortably.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse city commission approves funding for “Hear, Here” history project
A city committee in La Crosse is giving its blessing to an expansion of the “Hear, Here” history project. The heritage preservation commission endorsed a plan Thursday to add dozens of stories about the north side of La Crosse to the list of recordings that are accessed by phone.
WEAU-TV 13
Gundersen Health System seeing uptick in fentanyl overdoses in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One area hospital is seeing an increase in overdoses and deaths due to fentanyl. Representatives with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse say there has been a substantial spike in overdoses during the last four weeks, including nine deaths in the month of Jan. alone. Doctors say fentanyl is typically mixed in with other drugs.
wizmnews.com
Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st
A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
wizmnews.com
“Warm Hands and Paws” campaign is launched in La Crosse to help families, pets in Ukraine
The Midwest is about halfway through the winter now, but the season will last a bit longer in other parts of the world. In Ukraine, for example, winter could go on another 2 or 3 months, and the country is still at war with Russia. A La Crosse area resident...
news8000.com
La Crosse Police ask for assistance locating woman missing since September
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse Police are asking for the public's assistance locating a woman missing since September, according to an alert issued Tuesday. 37-year-old Jennifer Peterson was last seen September 27 while residing in La Crosse. Police say she mentioned relocating and has a history of living in several counties in Wisconsin as well as throughout the country.
State Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on I-90 in Winona County Thursday morning. The state incident report describes the crash as a rollover. It occurred shortly before 8:45 a.m. about two miles west of the Winona exit. Troopers say a pick-up...
Rollover Crash on I-90 Near St. Charles Sends Rushford Woman to Hospital
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Winona County sent a Rushford woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning. State troopers responded to the wreck around 3:45 a.m. about two miles east of the St. Charles exit. The preliminary crash investigation indicates a Chevy Blazer was traveling east on the freeway when it lost control and rolled.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
wizmnews.com
Police, physicians, and other leaders concerned about spike in La Crosse area overdose deaths
A year after averaging 3.5 deaths a month due to drug overdoses, 2023 is not starting off well and police are warning a mix of drugs in the La Crosse area is making it difficult to help overdose victims. After 42 overdose deaths in La Crosse County last year, January...
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
