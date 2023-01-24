Another new face is making his debut in the LCS for the start of the 2023 Spring Split, only a few months after he was brought into the North American Challengers League. Golden Guardians’ lineup for the first week of the Spring Split includes Golden Guardians Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi, who was signed to the NA Challengers League team at the end of last year, the League of Legends team announced today. This change is in lieu of issues regarding the visa of the team’s anticipated mid laner, Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who is expected to be making his LCS debut with the organization this split.

1 DAY AGO