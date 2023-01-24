Read full article on original website
Is League of Legends on Xbox?
League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.
Sentinels to reportedly re-enter Apex Legends with current Spacestation Gaming roster
The entire SSG roster might not make a full switch, however. Usually, the top teams in Apex Legends wait to make roster changes until after a big event like a LAN. But it appears Sentinels are intent on getting back into Apex just a few days after dropping their former roster—and Spacestation Gaming, instead, will be the org departing from the scene.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT
A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today. In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.
Will the 6-vs-6 mode return in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 was released just a few months ago, and players are already asking whether the six-vs-six mode will return to the game in one form or another. The number of players in a team was one of the main changes applied in the sequel to the game, with Blizzard removing the offtank role. Some fans are struggling to adjust and are wondering when they’ll be able to enjoy 12-player games again.
BLAST Premier comes to North America with 2023 Spring Final
BLAST is bringing its third offline CS:GO tournament to North America with BLAST Premier: Spring Final 2023 in Washington D.C, it was announced today. The tournament will be held in Entertainment & Sports Arena in the capital of the U.S. It will take place from June 7 to June 11. A prize pool of $425,000 will be up for grabs at the event, with the winner also qualifying for this year’s edition of BLAST Premier: World Final.
Halo and VALORANT? Scump explores new stream options following pro CoD retirement
Shortly after switching over to content creation full-time following his retirement from professional Call of Duty, Seth “Scump” Abner is slowly beginning to explore games outside of his wheelhouse, despite some understandable trepidations. On Jan. 25, the CoD legend announced he’d be doing a partnered stream to reveal...
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
Despite opening day loss, Doublelift snags LCS milestone in first game back on stage in 2 years
Just one game into his LCS comeback with 100 Thieves, Doublelift inked his name in the league’s history books once again. With his second kill of today’s game against Cloud9, he reached a total career mark of 2,100 kills, becoming the third player in LCS history to reach that number.
Who is maxster, the academy CS:GO player replacing hampus in NiP?
Ninjas in Pyjamas have temporarily lost Hampus Poser, one of their best CS:GO riflers, due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” amid 2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first tier-one tournament of the year. Since it’s the middle of the tournament and NiP had not planned to lose hampus, they’ll...
GH backs new Nigma signings despite DPC relegation battle against Team Secret looming
It’s been a while since the Nigma Galaxy roster, built around former Team Liquid stars Kuro “KuroKy” Takhasomi, Maroun “GH” Merhej, and Ivan “MinD_ContRoL” Ivanov, was a powerhouse in the pro Dota 2 scene. They’ve chopped and changed their roster a little, with...
Is FlyQuest the favorite to win the LCS in 2023?
Completely building a team from scratch in the span of one offseason is rare in League of Legends, but it’s nothing new. When it does happen, the team that takes the massive undertaking of completely overhauling its starting five usually draws eyes and instantly enters the championship conversation. For...
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
SEA Dota Pro Circuit team accused of cheating after pulling off a series of impossible plays
It’s been a hectic day in the Southeast Asian Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) after a division two team were accused of cheating in a third-party tournament. Team Flow, consisting of four ex-Summit players, were matched against another division two opponent, SPAWN Team. After winning the first match, Flow had a tough start to the second one, at least until a couple of miraculous plays.
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict on Roadhog’s nerfs
A series of balance changes hit Overwatch 2‘s live servers two days ago, mainly targeting Kiriko, Sojourn, and Roadhog. The tank has been wreaking havoc since the release of Overwatch 2, bringing players to their doom with his hook. But the last nerf he received with Jan. 24’s balance...
Overwatch’s 2023 World Cup will feature 36 teams, online qualifiers played across 3 regions
The Overwatch World Cup is returning later this year for the first time since 2019, and Blizzard Entertainment has announced the format for the online qualifiers for the main event. The full tournament will include 36 teams from three regions across the world, with the eligible countries and regions “selected...
Golden Guardians to start mid laner Young for week one of the 2023 LCS Spring Split
Another new face is making his debut in the LCS for the start of the 2023 Spring Split, only a few months after he was brought into the North American Challengers League. Golden Guardians’ lineup for the first week of the Spring Split includes Golden Guardians Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi, who was signed to the NA Challengers League team at the end of last year, the League of Legends team announced today. This change is in lieu of issues regarding the visa of the team’s anticipated mid laner, Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who is expected to be making his LCS debut with the organization this split.
How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?
One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
