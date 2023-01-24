Read full article on original website
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
WIFR
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before he was found
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man, identified as Thomas Zulke, 27, was killed Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle, crashed, and was ejected from the car. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the area of Illinois Route 26 and Old Route […]
Rockford man found not guilty of killing woman in 2020 robbery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Dory Love, 41, not guilty in the 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez, who was killed in a 2020 robbery. He was found not guilty of four counts of first-degree murder on January 19th, 2023. Love’s trial lasted two days, and the jury returned a verdict after deliberating […]
MyStateline.com
Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop
A Rock County Sheriff's K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine …. A Rock County Sheriff's K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
MyStateline.com
Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured
Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday. Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, …. Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday. Illinois Democratic senators outraged over rifle …. Illinois Democratic...
Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
Identity of 24-Year-Old Illinois Man Killed in Horrific I-39 Crash Revealed
The name of a man who died in a two-car crash Monday morning (1/23) on Interstate 39 has been released following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's office. Around 10 am on Monday morning (1/23) the Illinois Department of Transportation reported a detour off the interstate after the accident on I-39 closed the northbound lanes between Mulford Road and Harrison Road.
Coroner ID’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Corner has identified Curtis Brown, 47, as the man whose body was inside a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday. The coroner said Brown died of natural causes Thursday. Brown’s aunt, Sharon Spearman, told WGN Brown died of a heart attack while at work. According […]
Residents escape Freeport apartment fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
Channel 3000
Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
Police: Machesney Park man arrested for exposing himself at Target
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Machesney Park man was arrested on Wednesday for exposing himself at a Target in Rockford. The Rockford Police Department was contacted back on December 20 to investigate reports of the act. A follow-up investigation identified Colin Hobson, 25, as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for Hobson’s arrest, which […]
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
nbc15.com
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
Rockford, IL funeral home director on probation prior to van, body theft: records
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
