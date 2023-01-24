ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine in traffic stop

A Rock County Sheriff's K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop. Rock County K9 sniffs out $260K worth of cocaine …. A Rock County Sheriff's K9 is being credited with helping to seize $260,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com

Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured

Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday. Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, …. Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday. Illinois Democratic senators outraged over rifle …. Illinois Democratic...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Davis Junction man killed in fatal I-39 crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said. According to the Illinois State Police, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 24, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a […]
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
1440 WROK

Identity of 24-Year-Old Illinois Man Killed in Horrific I-39 Crash Revealed

The name of a man who died in a two-car crash Monday morning (1/23) on Interstate 39 has been released following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's office. Around 10 am on Monday morning (1/23) the Illinois Department of Transportation reported a detour off the interstate after the accident on I-39 closed the northbound lanes between Mulford Road and Harrison Road.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents escape Freeport apartment fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
FREEPORT, IL
WGN TV

Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
CHICAGO, IL
Channel 3000

Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
OREGON, WI
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy