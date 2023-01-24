ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
E! News

Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

Watch: Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan's Son. Following much speculation, Larsa Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan—who is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan—Instagram official on Jan. 23. "Checks over stripes," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners

We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics

Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
BOSTON, MA

