LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"

Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
sportszion.com
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Pat Riley has a surprising choice for the greatest player in the history of the NBA -“I always said that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the greatest player”
Riley didn't select either of the two most popular choices in Michael Jordan or LeBron James, but chose Kareem Abdul-Jabbar instead
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kawhi Leonard Reacts to LeBron James' Monster Night vs. Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went off in the loss to the LA Clippers
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
BREAKING: Steph Curry Makes NBA History On Wednesday Night
Steph Curry made NBA history during Wednesday’s game.
Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus
Watch: Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan's Son. Following much speculation, Larsa Pippen made her relationship with Marcus Jordan—who is the son of NBA star Michael Jordan—Instagram official on Jan. 23. "Checks over stripes," Larsa wrote alongside a photo of herself and Marcus holding hands in...
Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets
Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be. Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far... The post Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Things could get Purdy ugly for Niners
We're one day closer to the conference championship games in the NFL, and Sunday can't come soon enough. If you missed it yesterday, we highlighted our two favorite props in Thursday's Bark Bets, so go scroll back in your inbox to see who we're backing there. Spoiler, it's DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.
"I couldn’t stand him. And I love him now” - Dwyane Wade claims Isiah Thomas is the greatest player from Chicago
It’s nice to know that despite Isiah Thomas’ history with the city of Chicago, he’s still very much adored by those who were born and raised in the city like Dwyane Wade.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Desmond Bane Told Him The Game Was Over And Just 10 Seconds Later Dennis Schroder Stole The Ball And Lakers Won It
Shannon Sharpe says that Desmond Bane said to his face that the game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers was over before Dennis Schroder stole the ball and won it.
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Would The Crypt's two NBA team tenants ever actually make a trade?
Yardbarker
Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics
Coby White was on the trade block with the Chicago Bulls last year and going by his own form, and the team's struggle this season, an analyst proposed a theory that would send the guard to the Boston Celtics. The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019...
Comments / 5