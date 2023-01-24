ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Free Press

Boston University 2022 Report highlights financial progress, research initiatives and competitive admission

Boston University finished the 2022 fiscal year on track with its pre-pandemic financial prediction, “despite lingering anomalies from the COVID-19 pandemic.”. The 2022 Boston University Financial Report credited FY2022’s success to the swift resumption of residential learning, teaching and research after the pandemic as well as budgeting, planning and disciplined financial management.
Daily Free Press

Affording Boston and mini-trips

Going to school in Boston always seemed like a good idea. The ample amount of things to do around the city gives us the opportunity to live out our wildest twenty-something dreams. Once you pursue some of those experiences and realize you have to buy tickets, pay a bill at...
Daily Free Press

Viewers react to the new installation of “The Embrace” statue

“The Embrace,” a statue commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was unveiled Jan. 13 in Boston Common, generating various reactions and inspiring awe within the community. The statue, created by artist Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group, was commissioned by Embrace Boston, a non-profit organization...
Daily Free Press

Terriers look for redemption in Battle of Comm Ave

The Battle of Comm Ave is back for seconds this weekend as the No. 4 Boston University men’s hockey team (17-6-0, 11-4-0 Hockey East) rematches the Boston College Eagles (9-7-5, 5-5-5 HE) in the rivalry series. BU is looking for redemption following the uncharacteristic 9-6 loss at Conte Forum on Dec. 9.
