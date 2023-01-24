Read full article on original website
Chaney’s free throws lift Auburn over East
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The 138th all-time meeting in boys basketball between Rockford Auburn and Rockford East was a classic at East Wednesday night. Junior Rakim Chaney made two free throws with four seconds remaining to left Auburn to a 54-53 win. Auburn led 32-27 at halftime behind a 16-point first half by senior Adrian Agee. East […]
Rockford area basketball scores from Wednesday, January 25
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Wednesday night, January 25th compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stores on high school hoops. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 54 East 53 (Chaney […]
The Class 1A Polo Wrestling Regional Will Now Be Held at Lanark (Eastland) High School
The Class 1A Polo Wrestling Regional on Saturday, February 4th will now take place at Eastland High School in Lanark. This decision was made because of the concern of the potential crowd size. Eastland High School gym’s capacity seats about 500 more people than the Polo High School gym.
Pecatonica runs away from Byron
Pecatonica defeated Byron 75-49 Wednesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Pecatonica defeated Byron 75-49 Wednesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Growing the Rockford aviation workforce. a 2.6 million dollar grant to help bolster the Rockford aviation workforce. Helping create and maintain jobs. Illinois Democratic senators outraged...
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
NEW RESIDENCY PROGRAM
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program in Rockford gives 10 students at a local university a chance to achieve their dream job. “Just having this strong foundation in Rockford and being able to serve this community, and continue to serve this community, is exactly what I wanted to do,” said Reilly Wojchiehowski, who is one-of-ten University of Illinois College of Medicine students in Rockford who will practice being a Family Medicine doctor through one local hospital: UW Health SwedishAmerican.
World Famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend
The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Meyer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
New downtown tavern pays homage to Rockford’s history
ROCKFORD — A new tavern coming to the city’s downtown is a nostalgia-inducing throwback to the neighborhood pubs of yesteryear. Wood & Brick Tavern is a project from a pair of tradesmen who used their woodworking and brick masonry skills to rejuvenate a decades old neighborhood bar while keeping its historic character intact.
Meridian School District to name new superintendent
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Meridian School District’s board of education is expected Thursday to name Dr. Joe Mullikin as the district’s next superintendent. Mullikin’s multi-year contract is expected to be approved at Thursday’s special meeting of the board. Dr. Mullikin currently serves as principal of Highland Elementary School.
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
Two-car crash detours traffic at Longwood and Whitman in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clean-up is underway Tuesday after a two-car crash in northwest Rockford. Traffic was detoured at Longwood Street and Whitman Avenue in Rockford. No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This story is developing and will be updated as information is...
State to invest $2.6M in Rockford aviation mechanic pipeline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A $2.6 million investment was announced Thursday to support workforce training through the AAR Corp. facility at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport (RFD). The grant will be awarded through the Workforce Connection (TWC) which strengthens curriculum alongside AAR for Rock Valley Community College’s Airframe and Powerplant Program....
Rockford getting ready for 3rd Annual ‘Restaurant Week’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting next week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will host its 3rd Annual “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and even creative carry-out starting next Tuesday. These specials include various exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Eateries will have the […]
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Suspect wanted after body stolen from Rockford funeral home
Rockford Police say a body is still missing after being stolen from a local funeral home on Saturday. Authorities said the body was in a van that was later found, empty, in Chicago. Suspect wanted after body stolen from Rockford funeral …. Rockford Police say a body is still missing...
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
