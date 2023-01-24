ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks and predictions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (30-20) play the 2nd game of a back-to-back and for the 3rd night in 4 days to close out a 3-game road trip on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-25). Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cavaliers vs. Thunder odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

New York visits Brooklyn after Irving's 40-point outing

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Nets are 5-4 in division matchups. Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction

Phoenix Suns-116 Points Over/UnderOdds. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 27, 2023. The Mavs are Getting Frustrated After a Series of Disappointing Losses. The Dallas franchise is still hovering above .500 but the main reason for that is that the Mavs collected a huge number of wins in the first couple of months of the 2022-23 season. However, since the start of the new year, they’ve been nothing short of embarrassing.
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics (35-13) @ Miami HEAT (26-22)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (26-22) remain home to host the NBA-best Boston Celtics (35-13) tonight at 7:30pm in what is now known as the Miami-Dade Arena. While Miami’s injury list is short, the Celtics have several key players out tonight including...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy