Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBA

Keys to the Game: Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT)

Few games are won or lost at the free-throw line. One of those rare instances just so happened to occur Thursday night at TD Garden. New York made its free throws during the final 30 seconds, and Boston did not. Sometimes, it’s as simple as that. Julius Randle made...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Boston Celtics win the NBA's Eastern Conference in 2022-23?

The Boston Celtics have built themselves a bit of a lead in the race for the top overall spot in the Eastern Conference and the No. 1 seed for the 2023 NBA playoffs. With a number of recent injuries and surges from several competitors in the East in recent weeks, it is not 100% clear the Celtics will be on top at the end of the season, which is still 33 games away.
BOSTON, MA
gamblingnews.com

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction

Phoenix Suns-116 Points Over/UnderOdds. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 27, 2023. The Mavs are Getting Frustrated After a Series of Disappointing Losses. The Dallas franchise is still hovering above .500 but the main reason for that is that the Mavs collected a huge number of wins in the first couple of months of the 2022-23 season. However, since the start of the new year, they’ve been nothing short of embarrassing.
PHOENIX, AZ

