This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO