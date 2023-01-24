ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NBC Sports Chicago

Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room

The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Big games from Mathurin, Turner help Pacers rally against Bulls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin looked at the Indiana Pacers’ 21-point first-half deficit and saw an opportunity. He kept urging his teammates to play hard, to follow the game plan and insisted they eventually could come back. Again. Then the 20-year-old rookie made sure of it. Mathurin and Myles Turner each scored 26 points and Mathurin […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Watch Kings vs. Raptors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.7 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Golden 1 Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet Wednesday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dealing with right ankle sprain, questionable for Friday

Myles Turner was reaching for his lower right leg with under one minute to go in the Indiana Pacers battle with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He was clearly in pain and had a slight limp after being fouled. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle sent Oshae Brissett to the scorers table to check in for the big man, but Turner was at the free throw line still.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls are on the way to the top this 2023

The Chicago Bulls are always one of the most polarizing teams in the NBA. It makes sense. At one time, this was a team that was perennially competing for an NBA Championship. However, those days with Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen are long gone, just to name a few of their elite assets from yesteryear. This is a team that needs a jolt in the right direction fast. Here’s why.
CHICAGO, IL

