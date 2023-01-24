Read full article on original website
LASD seeks public’s help in finding man missing for over a month
Sheriff’s detectives were seeking the public’s help Monday in finding a 30-year-old Compton man missing for over a month. Daniel Gabriel Fonseca last had contact with his family on Dec. 16, 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Fonseca is 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs 150...
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in Altadena
Authorities today identified a man who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Altadena over the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Shoot, Kill Stabbing Suspect in Huntington Park
Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
signalscv.com
LASD issues update on missing person
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Deaths of Two Boys in South Los Angeles
The hit-and-run motorist who allegedly was involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two brothers dead and their mother and sister injured was in custody Thursday, police said. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the...
LASD deputy fatally shoots armed man while serving search warrant at Maywood home, authorities say
A man armed with a gun was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy while a search warrant was being served at a home in Maywood, authorities said.
Man arrested in South Los Angeles hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two brothers dead in South Los Angeles earlier this month. Taylor Lee Harris was arrested and booked last week on suspicion of murder in the death of the two boys, who were 13 years old and 18 months old, the Los […]
mynewsla.com
LASD: Armed Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Maywood
An armed man was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood Thursday. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County deputies search for robbery, assault suspect following chase
Two suspects were in custody and another was on the run in connection with a series of robberies and a police chase in Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The chase began around 2 p.m. in the Paramount area after a robbery at an undisclosed location. Officials initially described...
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found
A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
mynewsla.com
LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood
A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified
An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
One Arrested After Westlake Barricade
A suspect is in custody Friday after they were barricaded for two hours inside an apartment building in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after 3 a.m to the 300 block of South Bonnie Brea Street regarding reports of a shots fired call inside the building, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area
Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
KTLA.com
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
NBC Los Angeles
Why It Took 5 Hours for Authorities to Alert the Public About Monterey Park Gunman
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities have been scrutinized as to why it took five hours to alert the public that the shooter was on the loose. When asked for an explanation regarding the delay, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount
Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim
A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
Investigators have not established a link between the Monterey Park gunman and the victims
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday announced that officials have learned more about the man at the center of the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. A motive, however, remains elusive. Authorities say the suspect, […]
