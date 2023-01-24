ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Deputies Shoot, Kill Stabbing Suspect in Huntington Park

Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
signalscv.com

LASD issues update on missing person

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released an update on the physical appearance of missing person Lance Theodore Stone on Wednesday night. The update released by the Sheriff’s Department said Stone recently shaved off his hair on his face and head. The department provided...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Armed Man Killed in Deputy Shooting in Maywood

An armed man was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood Thursday. The shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The male adult suspect was...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Last Seen in Santa Clarita Found

A 27-year-old man diagnosed with depression who went missing in Santa Clarita has been found. Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The department...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway

Authorities Thursday identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Officers were sent to the southbound freeway near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported. Daniel Badillo Chavez, 27, of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LASD: Person Shot by Deputy in Maywood

A deputy shot a person in Maywood Thursday and left the person fatally wounded, according to authorities and reports from the scene. The shooting occurred about 5:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No deputies were injured, the sheriff’s...
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot by Deputies in Maywood Identified

An armed 70-year-old man who was fatally shot by one or more deputies who were serving a search warrant at a residence in Maywood was identified Friday. The shooting occurred about 5:38 a.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
MAYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

One Arrested After Westlake Barricade

A suspect is in custody Friday after they were barricaded for two hours inside an apartment building in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after 3 a.m to the 300 block of South Bonnie Brea Street regarding reports of a shots fired call inside the building, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Westlake Area

Authorities Tuesday identified a homeless man who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Westlake area. The man was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Bonnie Brae streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Kyle Ray, 32, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Robbery Suspects Arrested After Brief Pursuit in Paramount

Three robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday following a pursuit that ended in the Paramount area. It was unclear where the pursuit began, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the chase ended around 2:30 p.m. near Downey Avenue and Contreras Street, where three suspects tried to flee on foot.
PARAMOUNT, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Investigating Homicide in Anaheim

A man was killed Thursday in Anaheim, and police were asking for the public’s help seeking a suspect. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found by a passerby on East Street just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, about 7:20 a.m., according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock.
ANAHEIM, CA

