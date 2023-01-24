Read full article on original website
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Caleb Love Enlists UNC Assistant Coach For Shooting Cure
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has no shortage of basketball coaches on staff who could double as shot doctors or shooting consultants, and guard Caleb Love has enlisted the help of Jeff Lebo while seeking a cure for the slump that has lingered. Love’s 15-point effort in the...
Taylor’s 20 points aren’t enough as Virginia loses third straight
The Cavaliers suffered their third straight defeat on Thursday evening, falling 90-72 on the road at Syracuse. The loss came despite Virginia eclipsing 70 points for the first time since an 84-28 win over Morgan State back on Dec. 18. The Hoos shot well all night, nailing 47.5% of their...
How to Watch: Duke vs Georgia Tech on Saturday
The rollercoaster of Duke Basketball's season continues its wild swings, with the Blue Devils losing its second consecutive road game as they fell 78-75 to Virginia Tech. Like they did against Clemson a week before, Duke held a second half lead but couldn't hold on to close out the game. Jon Scheyer said after the game that the difference in the game was one play.
George Lynch Interview: Reflections on 1993, the Carolina Family, Today's Tar Heels
At halftime of the North Carolina vs. NC State game on Jan. 20, the 1993 National Champion Tar Heels were honored in front of a sellout Smith Center crowd. George Lynch, one of the captains of that team, joined hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell on Inside Carolina Live! to discuss the 30-year reunion of coach Dean Smith's second title team and reflected back on that season, his legendary career in Chapel Hill, and shared his thoughts on Hubert Davis' current team.
Preview: Duke (14-6) will look to avoid extended offensive droughts against Georgia Tech (8-12)
After another disappointing result on the road earlier this week, head coach Jon Scheyer and his young Blue Devils will once again play away from Cameron Indoor Stadium when they head to Atlanta this weekend to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. For the game on Saturday represents yet another...
Inside the Numbers for UNC Basketball
The Tar Heels are halfway through their conference schedule as the calendar flips to February.
UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads ...
Duke, Jon Scheyer seek answers amid ‘backlash’ after underwhelming start
Life for Duke in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era has been anything but smooth. After Monday’s 78-75 loss to Virginia Tech, Duke dropped to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in ACC play. A Duke squad that opened the season ranked No. 7 in the country and climbed into the top 10 on KenPom in late November has slipped outside the top 30 nationally.
Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school
The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC
Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Jim Boeheim Tries to Storm Out of Press Conference, Bangs Knee on Table
VIDEO: Jim Boeheim ends press conference after bad question.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. North Carolina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night for their next game. The Orange play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Tip time in the Dome is 9 p.m. If you’re not going to the game, it...
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
cbs17
Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
247Sports
