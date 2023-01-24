ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Georgia Tech on Saturday

The rollercoaster of Duke Basketball's season continues its wild swings, with the Blue Devils losing its second consecutive road game as they fell 78-75 to Virginia Tech. Like they did against Clemson a week before, Duke held a second half lead but couldn't hold on to close out the game. Jon Scheyer said after the game that the difference in the game was one play.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

George Lynch Interview: Reflections on 1993, the Carolina Family, Today's Tar Heels

At halftime of the North Carolina vs. NC State game on Jan. 20, the 1993 National Champion Tar Heels were honored in front of a sellout Smith Center crowd. George Lynch, one of the captains of that team, joined hosts Tommy Ashley and Joey Powell on Inside Carolina Live! to discuss the 30-year reunion of coach Dean Smith's second title team and reflected back on that season, his legendary career in Chapel Hill, and shared his thoughts on Hubert Davis' current team.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads ...
SYRACUSE, NY
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school

The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
SYRACUSE, NY
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC 

Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night for their next game. The Orange play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Tip time in the Dome is 9 p.m. If you’re not going to the game, it...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
SYRACUSE, NY
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
GREENSBORO, NC
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy