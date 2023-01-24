ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance

DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
