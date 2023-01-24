Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Daily Orange
Undergraduate Labor Organization targets greater support for labor movements on-campus
After overhearing a meeting at Eggers Café between graduate students about labor concerns in September, Megan Cooper, a third-year undergraduate student at Syracuse University, said she felt she needed to be a part of the conversation.
Daily Orange
SU, Syracuse City School District look to create opportunities for local students
The Syracuse City School District is working with Syracuse University to ensure opportunities for local students and a diverse student body at SU. This occurs amid hearings of Supreme Court cases which could effectively ban affirmative action.
Daily Orange
SU’s Lunar New Year organizers see increased student engagement
After missing out on two years of in-person Lunar New Year celebrations at Syracuse University, students who celebrate are working to increase active, in-person involvement among people of Asian cultures at SU. The Lunar New...
Daily Orange
Veo’s on campus? Micromobility pioneer eyes partnership with Syracuse University
With over 1,000 rides per day since its launch in 2021, the city of Syracuse is among the most popular user locations for Veo, an electric scooter and bike rideshare service. But within the bounds of Syracuse University's campus, Veo scooters aren't in use at all.
Daily Orange
SU’s Environmental Finance Center focuses on local communities after receiving EPA grant
The Syracuse University Environmental Finance Center is among 29 regional centers nationwide selected for a five-year grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, SU's EFC announced in a press release on Monday. Now, the center...
Daily Orange
What to expect from Syracuse Mayor Walsh’s 2023 State of the City address
COVID-19 At the time of last year’s address, a surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had pushed up case counts nationwide. On Jan. 23 2022, 400 people tested positive for the virus in Onondaga County — on the same day a year later, 60 people tested positive in the county, according to county data. As of Wednesday evening, 20% of adults in the county have received the bivalent booster vaccination against the virus, according to the organization COVID Act Now Coalition.
Daily Orange
Graduate student Lauren Bellefontaine serves as an anchor in fifth season
Lauren Bellefontaine played for Ontario Red during the 2017 Canadian U18 National Hockey tournament. She didn't let the opportunity to represent her province go to waste, scoring the game-winning goal against Ontario Blue in the final and securing the team's gold medal.
Daily Orange
The Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport project can tackle certain healthcare issues
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Healthcare is a human right that Americans without wealth are not always privy to. Although the American healthcare system provides a wide range of services, it is a messy, corrupt web. A sector...
Daily Orange
Exclusive: Ange Bradley on why she retired, her legacy at SU and starting a new life
Lauren Scorza always remembered one phrase Ange Bradley used to say during Scorza's four years with Syracuse field hockey: "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.". For Bradley, it's her...
Daily Orange
Local photographer Jamie Young advocates appreciating nature’s beauty through art
For the past 25 years, local Syracuse photographer Jamie Young has traveled worldwide, focusing his work on establishing a spiritual connection with the natural world. Mindful of the current climate crisis, Young hopes his landscape photography can evoke a sense of change in people.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s win over Virginia: Fair, Rice lead offensively
Last Sunday, SU jumped from playing the worst team in the ACC (GT) to playing the league's best in the No. 13 ranked Duke Blue Devils. The Orange kept affairs close in the first half and trailed by just five points after the opening 20 minutes.
Daily Orange
‘Just not quite.’ Final mistakes cost Syracuse in loss to North Carolina
Syracuse entered the ring against an Atlantic Coast Conference heavyweight for the third time this January. And for most of the night, it matched North Carolina punch for punch. The opening two rounds ended...
Daily Orange
Beat writers unsure if Syracuse can defeat Virginia Tech again
Syracuse nearly upset North Carolina on Tuesday night, but after allowing a putback layup off of a missed free throw and a flagrant one foul on Judah Mintz, UNC pulled through, helped along by strong performances by Armando Bacot and Pete Nance inside the paint. Jim Boeheim walked off the podium angered by a question. Judah Mintz gave one-word answers with reporters swarming him in the locker room. The Orange played their most intense matchup and came up just short of the Atlantic Coast Conference win.
Daily Orange
Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows
Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was "very confident" in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn't there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT secured by strong 3rd period
Hannah Johnson stared down Lindsay Maloney, getting ready for a faceoff. As soon as the puck was dropped, Johnson immediately got her stick on it and flung it behind her to Kambel Beacom in front of RIT's blue line.
Daily Orange
Arielle DeSmet’s 24 saves fuels Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT
Syracuse lost a faceoff in the offensive zone, springing a fast break by RIT. Lexi Sung received a pass in stride. Sung split Lauren Bellefontaine and Hannah Johnson in the neutral zone. Her wide control with the outside of her stick prevented Johnson from checking the puck away. Sung brought the puck back across her body, in preparation for a shot. The freshman got off an attempt from close range, but Arielle DeSmett sprawled across the ice to deny her.
Daily Orange
Dyaisha Fair’s scores season-high 36 points, 8 3-pointers in win over Virginia
Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair sized up Yonta Vaughn. The shot clock was winding down and the Orange had gone on a run to get the game to double digits. Fair dribbled into the right side key, stepped back and scored a 17-footer over Vaughn, giving SU a 12-point lead and forcing UVA to call a timeout.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: What to know about 14-6 Virginia
After keeping up with then-No. 7 Notre Dame on Jan. 15 for the first three quarters and falling apart in the fourth, Syracuse embarked on a two-game road trip to get back in the win column.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s loss: Girard keeps it close, Bacot dominates down low
UNC was the preseason No. 1 overall team. The NCAA Tournament runner-up returned two dynamic starters, Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, while RJ Davis and Leaky Black have seen their roles increase. This Tuesday night game should have simply been another Atlantic Coast Conference win for North Carolina. On paper, it was a road game against a once-dominant program now searching to regain stability following its first sub-.500 season in over half a century. Syracuse would enjoy the chance at a primetime game, the JMA Wireless Dome would fill up for the top-billed matchup, and fans would likely see a game that looked similar to last year's blowout against Duke.
Daily Orange
Kick back and relax with these 4 weekend concerts
For those looking for a more hardcore evening of music, check out the Lost Horizon on Friday night. The band Amerikan Primitive will be playing its powerful rock music at the local venue. Tickets are available on The Lost Horizon website.
