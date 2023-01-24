ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo-cedarville, IN

wfft.com

High School Basketball: Dwenger boys, Columbia City girls pull off road upsets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger boys and Columbia City girls basketball teams picked up road upset victories on Tuesday night. The Saints took down Class 2A's second-ranked Blackhawk Christian 64-61 behind a game-high 17 points from Sam Campbell. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross both pitched in with 14. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst's team-high 16 points, while Isaac Smith added 11. The Saints improve to 4-10, while the Braves fall to 15-2.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Goodwell introduced as South Side football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After three and a half months of searching, South Side football has found their man. Andre Goodwell has been next head coach of the Archers' football team, as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board on Monday night. Goodwell replaces Guy Lee, who...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Colten Pieper Signing Day Full Interview

Columbia City's Colten Pieper talks about his decision to sign with the University of Saint Francis to continue his football career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Garrett's Schenkel signs with Saint Francis

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior basketball player Maddy Schenkel signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Schenkel is averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists a night for the Railroaders, who are 10-11 this season. She...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football

Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football...
OSSIAN, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow

After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
BUTLER, IN
wfft.com

Luke Graft Signing Day Full Interview

Norwell's Luke Graft talks about his decision to sign with Taylor University to continue his football career. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.
OSSIAN, IN
247Sports

TCU signees Russell, Fontenette see big rise in final 247Sports rankings

TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.
FORT WORTH, TX
wfft.com

FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
FORT WAYNE, IN
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada to Visit TCU: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off arguably their biggest season in school history after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia. They used the momentum from a massive season to land one of the best transfer classes in the country, as well as...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
wfft.com

Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Jay County under Travel Advisory

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.
wfft.com

Monroeville man who died in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a Monday morning crash. Police say Jordan Soto, 18, was the passenger in a car that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road around 6:45. He and the...
MONROEVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Some Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related schedule changes. All Parks and Recreation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Pre-registered daytime programming at the downtown Community Center is canceled; drop-in programming will be available until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff will be available to take registrations. All evening programs are canceled.
FORT WAYNE, IN
myfoxzone.com

Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
LEWISVILLE, TX

