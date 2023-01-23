Read full article on original website
PINELLAS COUNTY: Deputies Arrest man for pointing laser at PCSO helicopter
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLa.- Deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau arrested an Illinois man for two counts of felony Misuse of a Laser Lighting Device, after he illuminated an airborne Sheriff's Office helicopter. According to deputies, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office...
HERNANDO COUNTY: Detectives searching for a man that broke into a Spring Hill home
SPRING HILL, FLa.- Hernando County detectives are searching for a man that broke into a home in Spring Hill on December 4,2022 around 8:00PM. If you have any information about this case, call Detective Witherell at 352-754-6830 or if you wish to remain anonymous or to be eligible for a reward, call the.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY: Firefighters battle house fire in Old West Tampa
TAMPA, FLa.- Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1700 block of W. Main St. at approximately 11:30pm. Engine 9 was first on scene to a single-story. duplex with both heavy smoke and flames showing. A primary and secondary search was completed with no occupants inside the...
PASCO NEWS: Intense Flames Rip Through Home In New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa. - Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire on Country Breeze Drive in New Port Richey Friday night. When firefighters arrived, they found intense flames coming out of the garage portion of the home. According to neighbors, nobody was home at the time, but two animals reportedly died in the fire.
Tampa Police seek people of interest into deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, FLa.- Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. On the night of January 18, 2023, Tampa Police responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments, located at 4200 Kenneth Ct, for the report of a shooting.
PASCO NEWS: New fire station in Pasco County will reduce cancer risks
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- The highly anticipated Pasco County Fire Rescue station 9 held it’s official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the department’s new 16,046 Sq Ft state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness. Station 9 is the first...
Plant City man accused of creating fake deeds for properties
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLa.- Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) have arrested 37-year-old Michael Bogsted after a complex investigation that determined Bogsted was creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make financial gain. According to detectives, their investigation began in January of 2019 after ECU detectives received information about...
PASCO NEWS: Trooper nominated for national hero award for saving lives
TAMPA, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Shuck has been nominated for the 2023 Rise Award. The Axon RISE awards were created to shine a light on the heroic stories of first responder partners who go above and beyond the call of duty to protect their communities. Each year,...
