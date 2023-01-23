The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 26 saw defunct crypto exchange FTX reveal its full list of creditors. Elsewhere, a Washington man has been sentenced to prison for hiring hitmen with Bitcoin. Plus, Coinbase has been fined $3.6 million by Netherlands regulators, U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren has called on the SEC to fight crypto fraud, and Moody’s is developing a stablecoin scoring system. Plus, research on Ethereum gas usage.

