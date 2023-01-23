Read full article on original website
Crypto market liquidation tops $200M in 24 hours
After a weeklong rally that pushed Bitcoin (BTC) value above $23,000, the crypto market experienced a significant sell-off in the last 12 hours that liquidated $183.99 million, according to Coinglass data. Total liquidations over the last 24 hours stood at $223.43 million as of press time. Of these liquidations, 90.29%...
Options open interest on the verge of breaking all-time high, calls for $30,000 Bitcoin
The total amount of funds (USD Value) allocated in options contracts. Options open interest is on the verge of breaking an all-time high. Currently, 345,000 BTC ($8B) has been allocated to options contracts. The all-time high occurred during the collapse of FTX back in November. The recent surge in options...
Bitcoin futures open interest at CME reaches 20% of overall BTC futures OI
Cryptoslate reported on Jan. 24 that the CME exchange saw 84,000 Bitcoin, or $2 billion, allocated in futures contracts in the last 24 hours. A further 2,715 BTC were allocated into futures open interest (OI) in the past 24 hours, now totaling 86,950 BTC. The futures OI in CME accounts...
Optimism (OP) hits new ATH despite 70% transaction volume decline
Layer 2 (L2) network Optimism (OP) transaction volume has declined by over 70% to 200,000 from an all-time high (ATH) of 800,000, according to Etherscan data. Meanwhile, despite the steep decline in its transaction volume, Optimism’s OP printed a $2.49 ATH on Jan. 25, according to CryptoSlate data. Optimism’s...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Polygon defies flat market, posting 8% gains
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $2.09 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,044.31 billion — down 0.2% from $1,046.4 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap fell 0.2% to $442.43 billion from $443.07 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap dropped 1.6% to $193.42 billion from $196.32 billion.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana and Cardano lead market recovery
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $23.04 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,046.4 billion — up 2.3% from $1,023.36 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap grew 1.7% to $443.07 billion from $436.03 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap gained 3.7% to $196.32 billion from $189.4 billion.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Crypto markets sell-off after recent bullish form
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $27.2 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,023.36 billion — down 2.6% from $1,050.56 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap fell 1.2% to $436.03 billion from $441.36 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap fell 4.6% to $189.4 billion from $198.68 billion.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX reveals creditors; U.S. man spends BTC on hitmen
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 26 saw defunct crypto exchange FTX reveal its full list of creditors. Elsewhere, a Washington man has been sentenced to prison for hiring hitmen with Bitcoin. Plus, Coinbase has been fined $3.6 million by Netherlands regulators, U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren has called on the SEC to fight crypto fraud, and Moody’s is developing a stablecoin scoring system. Plus, research on Ethereum gas usage.
Riding an electric wave Litecoin’s hashrate hits all-time high
Litecoin (LTC )has been one of the best-performing big-cap tokens over the last several months, and its hashrate just hit a new all-time high, signaling some potential bullish activity on the network. After falling to a low of $40.60 back in July 2022, LTC has risen by more than 125%...
Research: Withdrawal price – A new way of assessing Bitcoin
Assessing the health of the crypto market requires looking at more than just Bitcoin’s price. Looking at the percentage of Bitcoin holders that are in profit, meaning they bought BTC at a price lower than its current spot price, is a solid indicator of future movements. Holders that saw...
Gaming unique active wallets grew 60% in 2022 – on-chain transactions up 37%
Web 3 gaming on-chain transactions and Unique Active Wallets (UAW) recorded 37% and 60% growth during 2022, according to a recent report from DappRadar. The top three most popular gaming blockchains were Wax (WAXP), Hive (HIVE), and BNB Chain (BNB), with 353,000, 234,000, and 136,000 daily UAWs, respectively, according to the DappRadar report.
Conflux surges 60% following integration with China’s Little Red Book
Conflux native token (CFX) has surged up to 60% in the last 24 hours, following the protocol’s successful integration with the Chinese app called Little Red Book. Conflux is a layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to connect creators, communities, and markets across protocols and borders. Little Red Book announced...
Four RWA lending protocols rank among top 10 lending apps with largest collected interest
Four Real-World Asset (RWA) lending protocols ranked among the top ten Defi lending protocols that collect the largest sum of 180-day cumulative interest fees paid by users, according to crypto influencer Defilgnas’ recent analysis. TrueFi (TRU), Maple Finance, Goldfinch (GFI), and Centrifuge (CFG) are ranked third, fourth, seventh, and...
As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue rally, capitulation severity has lessened
Net Unrealized Profit/Loss is the difference between Relative Unrealized Profit and Relative Unrealized Loss. This metric can also be calculated by subtracting realized cap from the market cap and dividing the result by the market cap. Bear market bottoms occur when capitulation occurs, even when the strongest hands sell due...
DeFi, L1s, and BTC at $30k: Industry veterans on CoinList opine on what’s in store for 2023
A recent survey tapped into a crypto-native community to determine what could be in store for the industry this year. Identifying high-quality cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications requires both guts and foresight, which is why early crypto adopters could be a good gauge of what’s to come in 2023. Over...
Binance, Bank to the Future among secret bidders of Celsius assets – Tiffany Fong
Crypto journalist Tiffany Fong has named five crypto firms, including Binance, Bank to the Future, and Galaxy Digital, as secret bidders of bankrupt Celsius Network’s assets. In a Jan. 26 substack post, Fong said she had obtained leaked documents of Celsius bidding proposals which were submitted in November 2022....
Argo Blockchain hit with class action lawsuit over IPO misinformation
Argo Blockchain investors have filed a lawsuit alleging that the crypto miner made misleading statements and concealed important information during its initial public offering (IPO) filing. The Texas-based Bitcoin mining firm went public on Sept. 23, 2021, after submitting the required documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Coinbase stock surged 90% in January
The value of Coinbase’s stock (COIN) rose nearly 90% over the past month. As of Jan. 27, 2023, COIN’s market value was $61.47. That represents an 88.27% price increase from Dec. 27, 2022, when the asset was valued at $32.65. Today’s price is also the highest value that...
Silvergate Capital announces the suspension of Series A preferred stock dividends
Silvergate Capital, the parent company to the crypto bank Silvergate, has announced it will be suspending Series A preferred stock dividends as it hopes to restructure following heavy loses and FUD surroundings its exposure to several now defunct crypto entities. The company said Jan. 27 that it was doing so...
Moody’s eyeing a scoring system for stablecoins
Moody’s Corp., an integrated risk assessment firm, will start looking at how it can ascertain the risk and health of stablecoins, Bloomberg News reported Jan. 26. The need to rate stablecoins comes amidst renewed pressure from governments and regulators around the world. Moody’s scoring system will have an analysis...
