kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Hits the Gas on Controversial Education Package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Jefferson City, Mo. The speech is traditionally given in the House chamber but was moved to the smaller Senate chamber at the last minute due to concerns about the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (MISSOURINET)-...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: KC charter school teachers look to unionize; state gets funds to reclaim coal mines
Almost 100 teachers at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in Kansas City have voted to unionize as an increasing number of charter school teachers make the move across the country. Currently, some teachers at the charter school earn about $36,000 per year, which is one of the lowest teacher salaries in the area. The school would be the first charter school to unionize in Kansas City and the second in the state. Meanwhile, Missourians who were affected by propane provider Gygr-Gas ceasing operations will have until Feb. 28 to fill tanks after Gov. Mike Parson extended an executive order. And, the state is looking to invest about $6 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mines. Start your Thursday with the business news below.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans push for the state to take control of St. Louis Police — just like Kansas City
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department...
fourstateshomepage.com
A state spotlight on Missouri’s seniors
JOPLIN, Mo. — An executive order, signed last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson, means a state spotlight has a new focus, Missouri’s seniors. “This generation of seniors is generally healthier than their parents were and they’re going to live longer than their parents did or will. And it’s, it’s a concern. So there’s a huge shift there that we need to be prepared for,” said Jennifer Shotwell, Area Agency for Aging, Region X Dir.
ksmu.org
Socialist group in Springfield protests ‘fearmongering’ Missouri Senate bill
On Monday night, downtown Springfield saw a protest by people opposing a new Missouri bill concerning transgender student-athletes and so-called critical race theory. About 60 people gathered at Park Central Square on a biting January evening. The mostly college-age crowd protested Missouri Senate Bill 42, which would ban teaching critical race theory in public schools and prevent transgender girls from joining school-sponsored girls’ sports.
KICK AM 1530
Teeny Tiny Missouri Town Named Most Underrated and It’s Not Wrong
Overrated and underrated are absolutely subjective words. One person's trash is another's treasure and so on. However, the fact that a teeny tiny Missouri town was just declared the most underrated in the state isn't wrong in my opinion and I think I can prove it with science. World Atlas...
missouribusinessalert.com
Gov. Parson extends relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday, extending the amount of time that Gygr-Gas liquefied petroleum gas containers can be filled by other Missouri propane companies. The original executive order was set to expire Jan. 31. It will now expire on Feb. 28, unless it is extended or terminated...
kcur.org
Reparations in rural Missouri
Across the country, state and local governments are studying reparations — what actions can be taken to make amends for the harms of slavery and segregation on Black Americans. In urban areas of Missouri, those discussions center around financial solutions. KBIA's Kassidy Arena reports that rural areas are taking their own steps toward righting historic wrongs, on a neighborhood level.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
fox13memphis.com
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
missouribusinessalert.com
GOP renews push to block Missouri cities, counties from mandating EV charging stations
Requiring business owners to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms and a mandate they can’t afford, members of a Missouri House committee argued Wednesday. Primarily Republican lawmakers voiced support during a committee hearing on legislation that would require cities and counties to pay for electric...
Missouri lawmakers act fast on citizen access to the ballot
Missouri lawmakers moved quickly to pass more restrictions on amending the state constitution during one of the session's first hearings Tuesday.
krcu.org
“He Was Left Alone”: George D. Strother in the War of 1812
The War of 1812 in Missouri bore little resemblance to the war most of us hear about in history classes. True, the war was between the U. S. and the British, but in Missouri the foes were mainly indigenous Sauk and Fox and their allies. The British provided arms and support but avoided active participation in this part of the frontier. Most Missourians who served were frontier militiamen such as a young man from near Caledonia—George D. Strother.
Talks of Critical Race Theory bans have taken schools backwards, state rep says
Critical Race Theory is the target of Republican education bills this session. Claiming CRT is divisive, some legislators want to ban it. Democratic rep and chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, Marlene Terry, makes the case for CRT.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
Missouri to reclaim 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mines
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is expected to reclaim more than 10,000 acres of abandoned coal mine sites across the state.
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
