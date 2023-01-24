TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO