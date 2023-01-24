ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo-cedarville, IN

wfft.com

High School Basketball: Dwenger boys, Columbia City girls pull off road upsets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger boys and Columbia City girls basketball teams picked up road upset victories on Tuesday night. The Saints took down Class 2A's second-ranked Blackhawk Christian 64-61 behind a game-high 17 points from Sam Campbell. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross both pitched in with 14. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst's team-high 16 points, while Isaac Smith added 11. The Saints improve to 4-10, while the Braves fall to 15-2.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel had one of the best all-around performances of the season,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Goodwell introduced as South Side football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After three and a half months of searching, South Side football has found their man. Andre Goodwell has been next head coach of the Archers' football team, as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board on Monday night. Goodwell replaces Guy Lee, who...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Garrett's Schenkel signs with Saint Francis

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior basketball player Maddy Schenkel signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Schenkel is averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists a night for the Railroaders, who are 10-11 this season. She...
GARRETT, IN
wfft.com

Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football

Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football...
OSSIAN, IN
wfft.com

Colten Pieper Signing Day Full Interview

Columbia City's Colten Pieper talks about his decision to sign with the University of Saint Francis to continue his football career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow

After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
wfft.com

Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
BUTLER, IN
247Sports

TCU signees Russell, Fontenette see big rise in final 247Sports rankings

TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.
FORT WORTH, TX
wfft.com

Luke Graft Signing Day Full Interview

Norwell's Luke Graft talks about his decision to sign with Taylor University to continue his football career. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.
OSSIAN, IN
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada to Visit TCU: Report

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off arguably their biggest season in school history after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia. They used the momentum from a massive season to land one of the best transfer classes in the country, as well as...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek

TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Tragedy in Oak Cliff as 22-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Venus Rodriguez in a Brutal Murder in Dallas

A 22-year-old man, Arturo Flores, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and Rodriguez were dating, and he is believed to have shot her multiple times before wrapping her in a blanket and dumping her body in a creek in Oak Cliff, Dallas, as per a report by the Dallas Morning News on January 24, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
LEWISVILLE, TX
wfft.com

Jay County under Travel Advisory

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.

