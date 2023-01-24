Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
High School Basketball: Dwenger boys, Columbia City girls pull off road upsets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger boys and Columbia City girls basketball teams picked up road upset victories on Tuesday night. The Saints took down Class 2A's second-ranked Blackhawk Christian 64-61 behind a game-high 17 points from Sam Campbell. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross both pitched in with 14. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst's team-high 16 points, while Isaac Smith added 11. The Saints improve to 4-10, while the Braves fall to 15-2.
wfft.com
Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel had one of the best all-around performances of the season,...
wfft.com
Goodwell introduced as South Side football coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After three and a half months of searching, South Side football has found their man. Andre Goodwell has been next head coach of the Archers' football team, as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board on Monday night. Goodwell replaces Guy Lee, who...
wfft.com
Garrett's Schenkel signs with Saint Francis
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior basketball player Maddy Schenkel signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Schenkel is averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists a night for the Railroaders, who are 10-11 this season. She...
wfft.com
Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football
Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football...
wfft.com
Colten Pieper Signing Day Full Interview
Columbia City's Colten Pieper talks about his decision to sign with the University of Saint Francis to continue his football career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow
After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads. Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow. After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
wfft.com
Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
wfft.com
Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
247Sports
TCU signees Russell, Fontenette see big rise in final 247Sports rankings
TCU signee Cordale Russell saw a big rise in his rankings on Thursday with 247Sports final installment of their 2023 rankings. Following a successful senior season and a good showing at the All-American Bowl, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder vaulted nearly 30 spots in the rankings, moving up from No. 92 overall to No. 65 in the nation. Russell receiver ranking moved up to No. 12 in the nation. He is also ranked No. 11 in the nation.
wfft.com
Luke Graft Signing Day Full Interview
Norwell's Luke Graft talks about his decision to sign with Taylor University to continue his football career. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star QB Jaden Rashada to Visit TCU: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off arguably their biggest season in school history after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia. They used the momentum from a massive season to land one of the best transfer classes in the country, as well as...
fortworthreport.org
‘Honestly, it was a fairytale’: Fort Worth’s Bayleigh Choate details her rapid rise through the barrel racing ranks
Bayleigh Choate, 19, didn’t intend to make 2022 her first year competing in the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. The Fort Worth-based barrel racer was planning to get more experience under her belt before transitioning to the next rung. But fate had other plans. Winning first place at the...
247Sports
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
Award-winning sandwich shop opens new location in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult. Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up...
proclaimerscv.com
Tragedy in Oak Cliff as 22-Year-Old Arrested for Killing 16-Year-Old Girlfriend Venus Rodriguez in a Brutal Murder in Dallas
A 22-year-old man, Arturo Flores, has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Flores and Rodriguez were dating, and he is believed to have shot her multiple times before wrapping her in a blanket and dumping her body in a creek in Oak Cliff, Dallas, as per a report by the Dallas Morning News on January 24, 2022.
wfft.com
I-469 cleared after multiple crashes shut down lanes Wednesday afternoon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - I-469 has been cleared after multiple crashes shut down lanes around 12:20. An ISP trooper stopped to assist with what was believed to be a slide-off on the southbound side of the interstate. The vehicle had been in a crash with a semi that left the scene.
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
wfft.com
Jay County under Travel Advisory
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County carnival ride operator is on track for buying, restarting Forest Park Miniature Train
The Forest Park Miniature Train soon will return as a new investor works to buy the Fort Worth attraction. Mary Talley, Talley Amusements vice president, told the Fort Worth Report she is in the process of purchasing the train and refurbishing the equipment to get it running again. Once the...
Comments / 0