Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Former Angels Manager Among Candidates for Houston Astros GM Job
The Angels don't want to see him join a division rival.
Nelson Cruz: "I want to win and this was an easy choice."
The Padres introduced DH Nelson Cruz on Tuesday. Cruz discussed his reasoning for signing with the Padres, what his role could look like in 2023, and how his vision is after having surgery.
Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback
After spending most of the last two years on the sidelines, one former MLB pitcher is trying to tap back in. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports Wednesday that ex-Houston Astros reliever Ken Giles will be hosting a throwing showcase for interested MLB teams in early February. Heyman notes that Giles is now “100... The post Ex-Astros champion eyeing MLB comeback appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent
The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it […] The post RUMOR: Yankees have ‘talked’ to ex-Diamondbacks, Rays free agent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive
Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be The Next Astros General Manager
Report: Brad Ausmus Could Be The Next Astros General Manager
Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive
The clock is ticking for the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani is about to be a free agent and the franchise has to figure out how to keep him. Although the Angels were able to agree to a monster one-year deal to avoid arbitration with their two-way phenom, he could leave the team as early […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s chances of staying with Angels slapped with harsh reality from rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Depth: LA and Free Agent Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers continue to add depth to an already stacked position.
AFC Exec Believes Rams Will Consider Trading This Star Player
Life has come at the Los Angeles Rams fast since their Super Bowl LVI win last February. Los Angeles, largely due to a slew of key injuries, finished 5-12 in the 2022 campaign, marking one of the worst seasons from a defending champion in league history. To make matters worse for the Rams, they don’t have their first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft and their salary cap situation is suboptimal.
RUMOR: Why Arte Moreno changed his mind on $2 billion Angels sale
It appeared all but certain Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno was ready to sell the team to the highest bidder. All of the sudden, Moreno pulled the club off the market. With no change coming in ownership, the question is how will this about-face affect their chances of keeping Shohei Ohtani in an Angels […] The post RUMOR: Why Arte Moreno changed his mind on $2 billion Angels sale appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Adam Wainwright’s heartfelt reaction to being on Team USA in World Baseball Classic
Adam Wainwright has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals since 2005. However, up to this point in his career, Wainwright had never pitched in the World Baseball Classic. That will change in 2023 as Wainwright is a member of Team USA for the WBC. The Cardinals’ pitcher couldn’t stop gushing about his newfound opportunity. Wainwright […] The post Cardinals Adam Wainwright’s heartfelt reaction to being on Team USA in World Baseball Classic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade
When Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2021, Aaron Judge would have a keen eye on how Rizzo went about his business of preparation. Little did Judge know how much leadership Rizzo would show upon his arrival, and the demeanor was something that rubbed […] The post Aaron Judge’s key Anthony Rizzo observation from ‘Day 1’ after Cubs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher
The Boston Red Sox have made the decision to designate former All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes for assignment, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. This move by the Red Sox was made to open up a spot on the team’s 40-man active roster for outfielder Adam Duvall, who has just been signed by Boston to […] The post Red Sox make shocking decision on former All-Star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step in return from shoulder, wrist injuries
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent both shoulder and wrist surgeries this offseason. As he works to get back on the diamond, Tatis has taken a massive step in his recovery. Tatis’ surgeries were for a torn labrum in his shoulder and a bone procedure in his left wrist. He was recently cleared […] The post Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. takes big step in return from shoulder, wrist injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cole Irvin traded to Orioles from Athletics
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired starting pitcher Cole Irvin and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange for infielder Darell Hernaiz in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Hernaiz, the Orioles’ 16th-ranked prospect in 2022, heads to the Athletics, while Irvin, who was worth 2.1 Wins Above Replacement last year, and […] The post Cole Irvin traded to Orioles from Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager
The Houston Astros have found their next general manager, as the organization has hired longtime Atlanta Braves scouting executive Dana Brown, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. In a statement, Astros owner Jim Crane said the following, “We are excited to have Dana join our organization. He brings championship caliber experience to our team and […] The post Astros hire key Braves executive as next general manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0