Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
Colten Pieper Signing Day Full Interview
Columbia City's Colten Pieper talks about his decision to sign with the University of Saint Francis to continue his football career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
Garrett's Schenkel signs with Saint Francis
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior basketball player Maddy Schenkel signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Schenkel is averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists a night for the Railroaders, who are 10-11 this season. She...
Goodwell introduced as South Side football coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After three and a half months of searching, South Side football has found their man. Andre Goodwell has been next head coach of the Archers' football team, as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board on Monday night. Goodwell replaces Guy Lee, who...
Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel had one of the best all-around performances of the season,...
High School Basketball: Dwenger boys, Columbia City girls pull off road upsets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger boys and Columbia City girls basketball teams picked up road upset victories on Tuesday night. The Saints took down Class 2A's second-ranked Blackhawk Christian 64-61 behind a game-high 17 points from Sam Campbell. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross both pitched in with 14. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst's team-high 16 points, while Isaac Smith added 11. The Saints improve to 4-10, while the Braves fall to 15-2.
Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Graft, a 2022 First Team All-NE8 selection at running back, rushed for 904 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior, while also...
Luke Graft Signing Day Full Interview
Norwell's Luke Graft talks about his decision to sign with Taylor University to continue his football career. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.
Weather delays opening of some Parkview locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Anyone who has an appointment Wednesday at one of the Parkview Physicians Group locations will want to check updated operating hours. Because of the winter storm, several locations will delay when they open. The complete list of impacted locations can be found at parkview.com/weather. This website...
Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine prepares to open in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant specializing in “Asian fusion” food will soon open on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine teased its grand opening on Facebook in mid-January and said it will open “very soon,” but the restaurant has not provided an official grand opening date.
Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The sound of a snowplow truck is the sound of joy for one local snow-plowing business. Earlier this month, JA Lawn Service was hoping for accumulating snow; Wednesday, their wish came true. Business Supervisor Michael Gilmore says he couldn't be more thankful. "We've gone...
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 194 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 123,797 cases and 1,243 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
Biggest snowfall of winter doesn’t thwart GFL’s promise to deliver
Despite the biggest snowfall of the winter season, GFL Environmental USA still completed 97% of its collections on Wednesday, according to GFL's Fort Wayne General Manager Jacob Diliberto.
Fort Wayne begins construction on relocated Fire Station 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) announced construction has started on a new Fire Station 14 for the FWFD in northeast Fort Wayne. Currently, Station 14 is located on Reed Road across from Snider High School, and the...
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Some Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related schedule changes. All Parks and Recreation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Pre-registered daytime programming at the downtown Community Center is canceled; drop-in programming will be available until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff will be available to take registrations. All evening programs are canceled.
Architectural firm reveals proposed expansion for Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — At Monday’s Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) school board meeting, Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects presented a detailed look at proposed additions and renovations to Carroll High School. The proposal, which would cost just over $46 million, would add 27 classrooms and around 85,000...
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
Wednesday snow sets January 25th snowfall record
The snow Wednesday also sends us back above average for the month of January.
