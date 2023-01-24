Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises
(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
KYTV
Missouri Governor wants Master Plan on Aging to improve policies and programs for rapidly-growing senior population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Increasing the quality of life for those 60 and older is the goal of an executive order recently signed by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. According to a news release by the governor’s office, Executive Order 23-01 establishes a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging and help Missourians to age with dignity.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
comomag.com
The Big Boom has arrived in COMO
Aging in place programs stave off higher-cost options. Not long after the start of the 21st century, social service executives, policymakers, and healthcare officials began routinely using the word “tsunami” to describe an impending influx of older Americans into their systems. That tsunami and a higher — if...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule
In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee
(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
missouribusinessalert.com
GOP renews push to block Missouri cities, counties from mandating EV charging stations
Requiring business owners to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms and a mandate they can’t afford, members of a Missouri House committee argued Wednesday. Primarily Republican lawmakers voiced support during a committee hearing on legislation that would require cities and counties to pay for electric...
orangeandbluepress.com
Amended Tax Relief Legislation Includes Tax Deduction For Expecting Parents
Missouri Representative Doug Richey proposes to extend the tax break for dependents to parents who are expecting a child. Missouri Representative Doug Richey in his amended tax relief legislation allows the state’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to pre-born children. The Missouri law includes taxpayers that would allow the $ 1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to pregnancies. Richey’s HB 457 would allow parents to also deduct $1,200 for each pre-born child.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: KC charter school teachers look to unionize; state gets funds to reclaim coal mines
Almost 100 teachers at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in Kansas City have voted to unionize as an increasing number of charter school teachers make the move across the country. Currently, some teachers at the charter school earn about $36,000 per year, which is one of the lowest teacher salaries in the area. The school would be the first charter school to unionize in Kansas City and the second in the state. Meanwhile, Missourians who were affected by propane provider Gygr-Gas ceasing operations will have until Feb. 28 to fill tanks after Gov. Mike Parson extended an executive order. And, the state is looking to invest about $6 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mines. Start your Thursday with the business news below.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready […] The post Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system appeared first on Missouri Independent.
fox13memphis.com
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
stlmag.com
As marijuana becomes easier to access in Missouri, here are some things to consider before trying it for medicinal purposes
Maybe you’ve got chronic back pain. Or you’re too nauseated by chemotherapy or pregnancy to keep food down. Or you suffer from insomnia. Should you try marijuana?. For the past two and a half years, Missourians interested in sampling cannabis for medicinal purposes have been able to do so legally. They’ve just needed to report a qualifying condition to a doctor and obtain a state-issued patient card. In 2023, those bureaucratic steps will no longer be necessary: Thanks to the recent passage of Amendment 3, anyone over 21 will be able to walk into a dispensary and buy the drug in its various forms—flower, edibles, tinctures, etc.—almost as easily as you can walk into a Walgreens and buy Tylenol.
KMOV
Pandemic-era tax credits scaling back for 2022 tax season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tax season began this week, and this one could be harder on your wallet. Several pandemic-era tax breaks are expiring or being rolled back. Pamela Ford is a Certified Public Accountant. She says you can expect smaller refunds and bigger balanced this year as a result.
Government Technology
Missouri Counties Receive $15M Infusion for Broadband Expansion
(TNS) — Lawrence and Vernon counties will be among those served through grant-funded projects to expand broadband services. The Missouri Department of Economic Development on Monday awarded $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act's Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program for projects to expand and improve Internet access across the state, Gov. Mike Parson announced. The projects are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate Internet access, he said in a news release.
Missouri among worst U.S. states to drive in, report says
Missouri ranked among the worst states in the U.S. to drive in, while Kansas was one of the best, according to a new report from Wallethub.
kwos.com
Missouri’s attorney general slams CPS superintendent in second letter
Missouri’s GOP attorney general has sent a second letter to Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood regarding last Thursday’s drag queen controversy. Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood cares more about indoctrination than about education. General Bailey writes, in part: “You...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Woman sentenced in online romance scams targeting Missouri, other states
A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million was sentenced to over six years in prison on federal fraud and conspiracy charges Wednesday.
Could Psychedelics Be Missouri's Next Drug Frontier?
One GOP legislator hopes to pave a way for those with treatment-resistant illnesses to try psychedelics as a cure
Missourinet
Missouri man asks governor to block state’s plan to execute him next month
A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month. Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be put to death February 7 for the 2004 killings of his girlfriend and her three kids in Jennings. Gov. Mike Parson’s office received Taylor’s clemency request...
