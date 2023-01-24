Almost 100 teachers at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School in Kansas City have voted to unionize as an increasing number of charter school teachers make the move across the country. Currently, some teachers at the charter school earn about $36,000 per year, which is one of the lowest teacher salaries in the area. The school would be the first charter school to unionize in Kansas City and the second in the state. Meanwhile, Missourians who were affected by propane provider Gygr-Gas ceasing operations will have until Feb. 28 to fill tanks after Gov. Mike Parson extended an executive order. And, the state is looking to invest about $6 million in federal funding to reclaim abandoned coal mines. Start your Thursday with the business news below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO