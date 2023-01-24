ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Colten Pieper Signing Day Full Interview

Columbia City's Colten Pieper talks about his decision to sign with the University of Saint Francis to continue his football career. Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon.
Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college

Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WFFT) - Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel had one of the best all-around performances of the season,...
Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football

Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football...
High School Basketball: Dwenger boys, Columbia City girls pull off road upsets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger boys and Columbia City girls basketball teams picked up road upset victories on Tuesday night. The Saints took down Class 2A's second-ranked Blackhawk Christian 64-61 behind a game-high 17 points from Sam Campbell. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross both pitched in with 14. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst's team-high 16 points, while Isaac Smith added 11. The Saints improve to 4-10, while the Braves fall to 15-2.
Goodwell introduced as South Side football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- After three and a half months of searching, South Side football has found their man. Andre Goodwell has been next head coach of the Archers' football team, as his hiring was approved by the FWCS school board on Monday night. Goodwell replaces Guy Lee, who...
Luke Graft Signing Day Full Interview

Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The sound of a snowplow truck is the sound of joy for one local snow-plowing business. Earlier this month, JA Lawn Service was hoping for accumulating snow; Wednesday, their wish came true. Business Supervisor Michael Gilmore says he couldn't be more thankful. "We've gone...
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Some Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation programs have weather-related schedule changes. All Parks and Recreation classes are canceled for Wednesday. Pre-registered daytime programming at the downtown Community Center is canceled; drop-in programming will be available until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff will be available to take registrations. All evening programs are canceled.
Republic Services suspend operations Wednesday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) - Republic Services is suspending operations for the rest of Wednesday due to the winter weather. Any garbage that was missed will be collected on the next service day. Anyone with questions can call Republic Services at (800)- 876-9001.
Jay County under Travel Advisory

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay County is on a Travel Advisory. The roads are slick, drivers should use caution if needing to be out on the roads.
FWFD respond to Thursday evening house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire Thursday evening around 10:28. The fire was in a home on Stinson Drive. Investigators say they found the fire in the kitchen. The four people in the home got out before firefighters arrived. One...
Winter storm warning Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
Cloudy, light snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The clouds linger across the region Friday, but we may see a few hints of sunshine from time to time. Afternoon temperatures climb into the low to mid 30s with a breezy south wind. Sustained speed should be between 15 and 20 miles per...
Multiple crashes shut down lanes on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lanes on I-469 have been shut down due to multiple crashes. Indiana State Police say the eastbound lanes from I-69 to Maplecrest Road have been shut down. North and southbound exit ramps for I-469 are temporarily closed. Drivers will need to find alternate routes.
Jurors in Delphi murder trial to be selected from Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jurors in the murder trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be drawn from Allen County. Richard M. Allen's attorneys filed for a change of venue, arguing that finding an impartial jury in Carroll County would be difficult due to public scrutiny and media attention surrounding the case.
Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
Monroeville man who died in Monday crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the name of a man who died after a Monday morning crash. Police say Jordan Soto, 18, was the passenger in a car that crashed near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Somers Road around 6:45. He and the...
