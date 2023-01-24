FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Bishop Dwenger boys and Columbia City girls basketball teams picked up road upset victories on Tuesday night. The Saints took down Class 2A's second-ranked Blackhawk Christian 64-61 behind a game-high 17 points from Sam Campbell. Caleb Lehrman and Preston Ross both pitched in with 14. Blackhawk was led by Gage Sefton and Josh Furst's team-high 16 points, while Isaac Smith added 11. The Saints improve to 4-10, while the Braves fall to 15-2.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO