Athens' Emma Bronson signs to Bucknell for Track and Cross-Country
ATHENS, P.A. (WENY) - Athens High School Senior Emma Bronson signed to Bucknell University on Thursday for track and cross-country. Bronson broke an Athens school record in the 1600 in May, 2022, and was named a Northern Tier League, (NTL), Cross-Country first-team all-star. In the 2021 NTL Coaches Invite, she won the girls' 800, 1600 and 3200.
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
End of Gus Macker tournament in Hornell
The Hornell Area YMCA posted today there will not be a Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament in Hornell this summer. The world famous tournament made a stop and closed down the streets in Hornell for a weekend with basketball, vendors and events. Full disclosure, I worked as a volunteer for decades...
Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer
It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
Former president Collado received $172,776 payment before layoffs
In 2020 — the same year that former Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and her administration began the process of eliminating 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions — Collado’s reportable compensation jumped from $583,872 in 2019 to $723,985. This jump is because of a deferred compensation plan...
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
LECOM celebrates the importance of their scholarship fund
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Lake Eerie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Elmira, highlighted the importance of their scholarship fund, Wednesday evening. Dr. Richard Terry, the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at LECOM, talked to donors about what their contributions do for medical students. “It offsets the cost of their...
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
Public comment encouraged at upcoming NYSEG forums
SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Residents throughout the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes will have an opportunity to share any issues they may be having with NYSEG during a number of upcoming virtual and in-person forums. Tompkins County is reminding residents that the New York State Department of Public Service will be hosting the forums on alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation and Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation.
Local Family Raises Funds for Mental Health Awareness
Joseph Michael Eddinger was extremely outgoing and fun-loving. A natural born athlete, he started playing hockey at the age of five. In high school, he played hockey with the Canandaigua Knights as well as hockey and lacrosse for the Canandaigua Braves. Passion for all things athletic seamlessly translated from hockey to lacrosse, taking him down a bright path at the University of Albany, where he excelled on the UAlbany Great Danes Lacrosse team. Sports opened a world that spoke to Joseph.
Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls.
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Lia Dove
Lia Dove is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Dove has violated the terms of her probation. Dove was convicted of grand larceny. Dove is 39 years old. Dove has brown hair and blue eyes. Dove is 5’4″tall and weighs 160 pounds. The last known address...
Steuben Legislature votes to increase tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Officials voted to pass two laws that, together, raise the income limit threshold for seniors and those with disabilities to be exempt from some property taxes. The Steuben County Legislature voted in its Jan. 23, 2023 meeting to pass Local Laws 8 and 9 for 2022. These laws will […]
Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
Akshar’s Community First Plan
Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar gave a presentation about the changes he hopes to see within the Sheriff's Office.
BorgWarner’s plant closure means 280 job losses, says IAED leader
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — BorgWarner will be closing down one of their Lansing production plants by the end of next year. Heather McDaniel with Ithaca Area Economic Development tells us it means job losses. McDaniel adds there had been discussion about possible consolidation. The company currently employs about 1,500...
Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign
During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
Harbor Hotel hosts 11th annual Fire and Ice Festival and Charity Weekend
Watkins Glen, N.Y. (WENY) - - The Fire and Ice charitable fundraiser is back for the 11th year, and just as in years past, all proceeds will go to a good cause. All money raised this weekend will go to the Schuyler County Health Department. “It’s so important that the...
Jersey Mike's Opens a New Location in Vestal
The snowy weather didn't stop people from coming out to the grand opening of Jersey Mike's in U Club. Jersey Mike's is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
