Tractor trailer into guardrail 249 near Newman Rod
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, January 27, reports of a semi crash along 249 near Newman Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911.
koamnewsnow.com
Shannon's Big 3 of the week: car goes into building and Webb City Starbucks
JOPLIN, Mo. -- About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park and hit the gas instead of the brake. No one was injured. It struck the front of Diane's Cutting Edge Salon, breaking the window and pane. They will remain open. Immediate repairs to secure the building are being made. To read more on this story, you can go onto our website.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries after their Jeep pickup hit a traffic signal pole. Officers responded to Kansas and Bennett Streets around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the driver told police he fell asleep while going northbound on Kansas Expressway. The crash...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power
UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Truck damages KOAM Station property during high-speed chase
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A high-speed chase that began in Missouri ended in Cherokee County, Kansas, late this afternoon with two subjects in custody. Surveillance cameras at the TV station along Hwy 69 showed a pickup driving west on Lawton Road before it left the road and cut through some grass.
fourstateshomepage.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
Tenants deal with issues in apartment building
JOPLIN, MO -- There's about 24 apartments in the two north byers avenue buildings.
kggfradio.com
Attempted Carjacking in Galena
An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
koamnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Warning: Doug Heady, Chief Meteorologist, watching the skies; Joplin News First, Shannon Becker, traveling the roads
JOPLIN METRO AREA - Some schools are in session today including the big ones: Joplin, Neosho and Carthage. Click here for our list of cancellations. 2.75" - South Joplin resident D.F. JASPER COUNTY ROADS — “Primary roadways are wet. Secondary roadways partially snow-covered. 33°” — MSHP 6:48 am...
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KYTV
Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
kggfradio.com
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?
JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on video who picks up a dropped wallet, and keeps it.
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
KYTV
IRS seizes $1.3M yacht, several vehicles, and more from Springfield multi-restaurant owner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal court documents show that Springfield multi-restaurant owner, John Michael Felts, is accused of using various companies to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster loans. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon...
KYTV
Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit. Jason Gideon, 41, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Freeman Health System donates trauma kits to Newton County Sheriff
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Freeman Health System donated 18 active shooter trauma kits to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. The kits are designed to stabilize gunshot victims with each kit containing a variety of supplies including hand tourniquets, bloodstop gauze, and tape and gloves. Freeman says its enough supplies to provide...
