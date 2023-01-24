ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Shannon's Big 3 of the week: car goes into building and Webb City Starbucks

JOPLIN, Mo. -- About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park and hit the gas instead of the brake. No one was injured. It struck the front of Diane's Cutting Edge Salon, breaking the window and pane. They will remain open. Immediate repairs to secure the building are being made. To read more on this story, you can go onto our website.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man suspected in a Springfield pursuit and car theft. Deputies first spotted the vehicle on January 19 shortly after 10:30 p.m. near National and Sunshine. They observed the vehicle weaving from line to line and attempted to pull over the driver. The driver took off and deputies pursued the vehicle on a brief chase that stayed within the Springfield city limits.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATED: Hundreds of Greene County residents without power

UPDATE 2:15 P.M. — Webster Electric Co-op has decreased its number of customers without power from 650 to around 480. In Springfield, there are still around 140 customers without power. The majority of those customers are 134 from the eastern section of Sunshine Street that leads into East State Highway D. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Truck damages KOAM Station property during high-speed chase

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - A high-speed chase that began in Missouri ended in Cherokee County, Kansas, late this afternoon with two subjects in custody. Surveillance cameras at the TV station along Hwy 69 showed a pickup driving west on Lawton Road before it left the road and cut through some grass.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lawrence Co. Route CLOSED near Mt. Vernon

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Route OO between County Road 1100 and County Road 1105 northwest of Mt. Vernon will be closed Friday, January 27th between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. MoDOT crews will be replacing damaged pipe underneath the road. Traffic will be impacted. Route OO will be closed...
kggfradio.com

Attempted Carjacking in Galena

An attempted carjacking in Galena leads to a lockdown of some Galena schools. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the call came into dispatch at 6:00 a.m. this morning, concerning a man suspected of attempting to steal vehicles. The suspect also allegedly attempted a carjacking at the Casey’s gas station at 7th and Main.
GALENA, KS
KYTV

Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic, Mo., police arrest man hiding inside business

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - An employee at a Republic business breathed a sigh of relief after a strange and potentially dangerous experience. Police say a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation walked into Eva Ramirez’s office on Monday. He explained that he had car trouble and needed to use her phone. A few minutes later, the police showed up near her building. The man then began acting strange and began hiding.
REPUBLIC, MO
kggfradio.com

Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash

A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
FOX2Now

The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion

OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit

GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
GALENA, KS
KYTV

Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit. Jason Gideon, 41, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Freeman Health System donates trauma kits to Newton County Sheriff

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Freeman Health System donated 18 active shooter trauma kits to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. The kits are designed to stabilize gunshot victims with each kit containing a variety of supplies including hand tourniquets, bloodstop gauze, and tape and gloves. Freeman says its enough supplies to provide...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy