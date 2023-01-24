JOPLIN, Mo. -- About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park and hit the gas instead of the brake. No one was injured. It struck the front of Diane's Cutting Edge Salon, breaking the window and pane. They will remain open. Immediate repairs to secure the building are being made. To read more on this story, you can go onto our website.

