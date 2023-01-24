ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

On This Day (27 Jan 1973): Legendary Celtic striker makes Sunderland debut vs Millwall!

Think ‘Hughes’ and ‘1973’, and it’s Billy that springs immediately to mind. Having come through the ranks at Roker Park, the Scotsman made his debut as an 18-year-old against Liverpool in 1968, and by the time 1973 and Bob Stokoe ticked around he was firmly established as a mainstay in the Sunderland side.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Pep v Arteta, Zinny and Gabby, and More...

At long last, Manchester City v Arsenal FC part I has arrived. The top two teams in the Premier League face off in the FA Cup in the first of a trifecta of matches that will define this season for both clubs. Sky Blue News has the latest headlines to get you ready for all the action.
SB Nation

What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City

Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
SB Nation

January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
FOX Sports

Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United

Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal

God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
SB Nation

Wednesday January 25th Open Thread

SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...

Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
FOX Sports

Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “It Won’t Go Overnight”

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has preached patience on the club’s recent struggles as a rebuild is fully underway. Speaking on BT Sport’s Mike Calvin’s Football People podcast, Klopp explained the challenge of a rebuild was why he signed a new contract:. “I’m not saying it’s...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well

Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well. “Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola: No Regrets Over Zinchenko and Jesus’ Departure

When Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City for Arsenal last summer, it was a new start for all parties involved. The former City duo have been instrumental to Arsenal resurgence this season. Gabriel Jesus has been out of action since his injury while on international duty with Brazil...
SB Nation

Dortmund Reportedly Set to Offer Bellingham Mega-Deal to Fend off Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to leave the club in the summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid fighting for the rising star’s signature and following reports in the autumn that had him all but set to join the Reds. However, according to reports in Germany...

