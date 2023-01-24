Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
On This Day (27 Jan 1973): Legendary Celtic striker makes Sunderland debut vs Millwall!
Think ‘Hughes’ and ‘1973’, and it’s Billy that springs immediately to mind. Having come through the ranks at Roker Park, the Scotsman made his debut as an 18-year-old against Liverpool in 1968, and by the time 1973 and Bob Stokoe ticked around he was firmly established as a mainstay in the Sunderland side.
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United ‘Exceeding Expectations’
On paper at least, FA Cup matches don’t come much trickier than this. Reading head north on Saturday night to face a Manchester United who sit fourth in the table, are on red-hot form and are still competing in four tournaments: the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.
'Very technical, tall and quick' - Aji Alese gives Sunderland signing Pierre Ekwah glowing report
Aji Alese knows Pierre Ekwah very well from their days together at West Ham, and he has given some insight on what kind of a player Sunderland have signed.
Sunderland receive potential boost in bid to land striker target
Sunderland have received a potential boost in their bid to sign Andras Nemeth, with Genk apparently softening their stance on refusing to sell contract rebels. Nemeth has been heavily linked with Sunderland this month with the Black Cats keen to give him six months to acclimatise to English ...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Pep v Arteta, Zinny and Gabby, and More...
At long last, Manchester City v Arsenal FC part I has arrived. The top two teams in the Premier League face off in the FA Cup in the first of a trifecta of matches that will define this season for both clubs. Sky Blue News has the latest headlines to get you ready for all the action.
SB Nation
What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City
Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
SB Nation
January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
FOX Sports
Weston McKennie reportedly wanted by Arsenal, Leeds United
Weston McKennie could be the next United States men's national team player to make the jump to the English Premier League. According to a report on Tuesday, Leeds United is in talks with Juventus over a transfer for the 24-year-old midfielder. Premier League-leader Arsenal and mid-table clubs Aston Villa and...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham announce loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal
God, I love a good GAZUMPING. Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma looked all set to go head to Everton on loan to help keep them from relegation. He even had a medical completed and had everything done except the paperwork!. But then Frank Lampard got sacked, Danjuma’s agent got antsy, and...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Wednesday January 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
FOX Sports
Chase for Champions League spots intensifying in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — While it seems only a total collapse could keep Napoli from winning its first Serie A title in 33 years, the chase for the three remaining Champions League spots is intensifying. Napoli’s victory over Salernitana on Saturday combined with losses for AC Milan and Inter Milan...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon, Onana, Ziyech and Dieng links, Everton next manager coverage
Sean Dyche looks to be moving into pole position as the next Everton manager. [Mirror]. Arnaut Danjuma’s shock decision to renege on an agreement to join Everton was driven by the decision to sack Lampard. [Mail Online]. In an interview with the Everton Fan Advisory Board, recorded before Saturday’s...
SB Nation
SB Nation
Newcastle ‘retain strong interest’ in Hakim Ziyech but are prioritizing Anthony Gordon — report
Chelsea almost spent a rather silly amount on Everton youngster Anthony Gordon in the summer — even by our rather silly amounts of spending standards — but the 21-year-old ended up staying despite our best attempts. Safe to say that neither his nor our season have gone the...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “It Won’t Go Overnight”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has preached patience on the club’s recent struggles as a rebuild is fully underway. Speaking on BT Sport’s Mike Calvin’s Football People podcast, Klopp explained the challenge of a rebuild was why he signed a new contract:. “I’m not saying it’s...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Need to Be Compact, We Need to Defend Them Well
Ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton, manager Jurgen Klopp expects the squad to play in a compact way and organise their press well. “Being more compact than we were at Brighton [in the first game] would be really helpful. Compact in our case never means being very deep – we cannot do that. But in the decisive areas we need to be compact, we need to defend them well”, he said.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola: No Regrets Over Zinchenko and Jesus’ Departure
When Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City for Arsenal last summer, it was a new start for all parties involved. The former City duo have been instrumental to Arsenal resurgence this season. Gabriel Jesus has been out of action since his injury while on international duty with Brazil...
SB Nation
Dortmund Reportedly Set to Offer Bellingham Mega-Deal to Fend off Liverpool
Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to leave the club in the summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid fighting for the rising star’s signature and following reports in the autumn that had him all but set to join the Reds. However, according to reports in Germany...
Comments / 0