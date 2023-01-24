Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
'Devastating to see this happen' | Davis holds vigil for California mass shooting victims
DAVIS, Calif. — In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, the Davis community gathered together to remember the lives lost to gun violence. The UC Davis chapter of Students Demand Action, a national gun violence prevention organization, partnered with Moms Demand Action, Davis Phoenix Coalition and local government officials to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Davis Central Park.
Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden led a moment of silence at the White House on Thursday in honor of the victims of separate shootings that killed 11 people at a Southern California ballroom dance hall and and seven others at two mushroom farms in the northern part of the state.
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?
In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
yaleclimateconnections.org
If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk
Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page...
'Representation truly does matter': Asm. James Ramos named Chair of the Assembly Rules Committee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New year, new California legislature and new Chair of the Assembly Rules Committee. An appointment celebration was held Wednesday for Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) at the state capitol. The event was attended by local leaders and tribal leaders from Northern, Central and Southern California.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
Half Moon Bay Shootings: Suspect in deadly farm shootings was employee
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
Local enforcement share mass shooting preparedness plans
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Now in the wake of three mass shooting incidents in California in just three days, there are feelings of concern and anxiety throughout the community. ABC10 spoke reached out to five departments for this story, two departments responded and spoke on how training is being used to keep you safe.
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
Fox40
Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near state highways
Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's highway system. Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near …. Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's...
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
myrewind943.com
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
California Minimum Car Insurance Requirements You Need to Know About
We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. California requires drivers to...
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
3 victims of Half Moon Bay shooting confirmed Mexican nationals
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The General Consulate of Mexico in San Francisco confirmed that three of the victims of the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay on Monday were Mexican nationals. Two of the deceased victims were Mexican nationals, as well as the recovering victim who is being treated at a hospital in Palo Alto. […]
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
sfstandard.com
Kaepernick Blasts California’s Ranking Republican, Calls Out ‘Police Executions’ in New Docuseries
A three-part documentary series about gun violence in Bakersfield, billed as a “true-crime thriller” by executive producer Colin Kaepernick, calls out the recently elected speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and his Central California district for having the highest rate of officer-involved shootings in the country. Killing County,...
