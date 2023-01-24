ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

'Devastating to see this happen' | Davis holds vigil for California mass shooting victims

DAVIS, Calif. — In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, the Davis community gathered together to remember the lives lost to gun violence. The UC Davis chapter of Students Demand Action, a national gun violence prevention organization, partnered with Moms Demand Action, Davis Phoenix Coalition and local government officials to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday night at Davis Central Park.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Biden pays tribute to victims of California shootings

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden led a moment of silence at the White House on Thursday in honor of the victims of separate shootings that killed 11 people at a Southern California ballroom dance hall and and seven others at two mushroom farms in the northern part of the state.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
yaleclimateconnections.org

If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk

Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New state bill would require gun owners to have insurance

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Two state senators announced a new bill Thursday that would require gun owners to obtain liability insurance for the negligent or accidental use of their firearms. If passed, California becomes the first state in the nation to adopt such legislation.The bill, SB 8, comes from State Senators Catherine Blakespear, D-Encinitas, and Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, who decided to propose the legislation as the state reels from three mass shootings within days of each other, and five total for the month of January. In total, 27 people have been killed and another 20 injured, making January the deadliest month...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Local enforcement share mass shooting preparedness plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Now in the wake of three mass shooting incidents in California in just three days, there are feelings of concern and anxiety throughout the community. ABC10 spoke reached out to five departments for this story, two departments responded and spoke on how training is being used to keep you safe.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near state highways

Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's highway system. Caltrans proposes to close homeless encampments near …. Caltrans is asking the state for more than $20 million to close homeless encampments near highways as part of California's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
myrewind943.com

7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy