This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Yale Daily News
Off to the Races!
It is two weeks into the spring semester and, as such, marks the start of what for many Yale students — myself included — is the final lap in the race towards graduation. To be a Yale undergraduate is to run the four-year — or more, depending on who you are — academic marathon to end all marathons. The paths are all different for every runner, meandering through the imposing roofs of Hillhouse Avenue or weaving through the pillars in Bass Library. The variations in the Yale marathon are endless, but the prize at the finish line remains the same as it has always been: a cap, a gown, a handshake and a bachelor’s degree written in Latin. The race is the same but different, and that is what makes it special and worth every tired step, every scraped knee, and every worn out sole.
Yale Daily News
Yale doctors and researchers collaborate to address gun violence in New Haven
Doctors and law enforcement officials in New Haven are utilizing their expertise and experience with patients affected by gun violence to improve community conditions through the Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, at Yale-New Haven Hospital. James Dodington, assistant professor of emergency medicine pediatrics and medical director of Yale New...
Yale Daily News
FENCING: Bulldogs dominate at Philadelphia Invitational
With their only home meet of the season on the horizon this weekend, Yale’s fencing squads impressed at the Philadelphia Invitational last weekend. The women’s fencing team shined at the meet, securing a victory against defending NCAA champions the University of Notre Dame. Their wins against New York University, Temple University and Wayne State University, and a solitary blemish versus Northwestern University in the last bout of the day, rounded out the team’s 4–1 record. On the other hand, the men’s team faced tough competition at the meet, but still came away with an impressive victory in their bout against Wayne State.
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Bulldogs kick off spring season with win over Quinnipiac
This weekend, the Yale women’s tennis team (1–0, 0–0 Ivy) returned to competition at Cullman-Heyman, welcoming Quinnipiac University (0–2, 0–0 Metro Atlantic) and Brown University (1–0, 0–0 Ivy). The Blue and White battled the Bobcats on Saturday, posting a 7–0 commanding victory. The...
Yale Daily News
GYMNASTICS: Bulldogs see “confidence grow” in second-place finish
Yale gymnasts delivered a solid performance this Monday evening at the Carmichael Arena, placing second behind University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and ahead of University of Wisconsin, Stout. The team secured strong scores overall, placing gymnasts on the podium for all four events. Gymnasts scored a combined score of...
Yale Daily News
City leaders hope to alleviate affordable housing crisis in 2023
With a 1.4 percent rental vacancy rate in the city according to recent census data, New Haveners are struggling to find affordable housing. As New Haven residents search for available and affordable living units, rent has continued to increase across the city. New Haven’s Housing Authority — the public housing agency that helps residents find and access housing — currently serves 6,000 families, according to president Karen DuBois-Walton ’89. But over 55,000 families remain on their waitlist to be served.
Yale Daily News
Progreso Latino Fund celebrates 20th anniversary with over $20,000 in grants
Tara Davila (left) and Yari Ijeh (right), co-chairs of the Progreso Latino Fund Advisory Committee. (Courtesy of the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven) Scholarships for two New Haven high schoolers. Celebrations honoring Latinx leaders. Tens of thousands of dollars raised for disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Mexico. Forums on topics ranging from race to mental health within the Latinx community.
Yale Daily News
Half of mayoral candidates publicly commit to city’s campaign finance grant program
Two of the four potential candidates for mayor of New Haven have publicly committed to participating in the city’s Democracy Fund — a 2007 initiative designed to get big donors out of city politics. While incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker and Hartford Inspector General Liam Brennan have announced that...
Yale Daily News
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old
A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
