It is two weeks into the spring semester and, as such, marks the start of what for many Yale students — myself included — is the final lap in the race towards graduation. To be a Yale undergraduate is to run the four-year — or more, depending on who you are — academic marathon to end all marathons. The paths are all different for every runner, meandering through the imposing roofs of Hillhouse Avenue or weaving through the pillars in Bass Library. The variations in the Yale marathon are endless, but the prize at the finish line remains the same as it has always been: a cap, a gown, a handshake and a bachelor’s degree written in Latin. The race is the same but different, and that is what makes it special and worth every tired step, every scraped knee, and every worn out sole.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO