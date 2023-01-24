Read full article on original website
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by MarchRobbie NewportBend, OR
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With WeaponsOregon Coast Breaking NewsBend, OR
bendmagazine.com
Bend Nonprofit Furnish Hope Transforms Empty Houses into Homes
After years of living off the grid, Jason Daniels and Lindsay McAnulty moved into Bend to secure permanent housing that would be suitable for their blended family, which includes five children and a set of twins on the way. While Central Oregon nonprofits NeighborImpact and Housing Works helped the couple secure a home, the inside was empty. That’s when they learned about Furnish Hope, an organization that could provide furniture and other household necessities to fill the space. “Not only did they provide everything, but they delivered it to our house,” McAnulty said. Furnish Hope helped the family secure everything from bunk beds and a crib to a carpet shampooer and a copier/printer. “We didn’t have any money for furniture, so it’s been amazing,” McAnulty said.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
Yardbarker
11 most scenic Pacific Northwest road trips
One of my favorite parts of the world is right in my home state, with Highway 101 circling the peninsula for 300 miles. Start by taking the ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge Island, where you can go wine tasting, browse the cute town, and enjoy views across the sound. Continue on the 104 to adorable Port Townsend before spending a few days camping, surfing, hiking, or skiing in the winter at Olympic National Park. Highlights in the park include Hurricane Ridge, Forks, the coast, and the Hoh Rainforest. Plan between six and nine days for this route.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon
A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend. Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.
Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians
For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State's Office.
Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses
A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry. The post Recreation liability bill to ‘restore balance’ backed by several C.O. businesses appeared first on KTVZ.
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
opb.org
Local leaders respond to Oregon governor’s actions on homelessness
Your browser does not support the audio element. Leaders from across Oregon are responding to Gov. Tina Kotek’s initial efforts to respond to the state’s homelessness challenges. “I just would not underscore how big of an issue this is facing my community,” Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty said Tuesday...
One Gorgeous Must-Visit Oregon Lake Ranks #1 Deepest In the Nation
Lake Chelan In Washington State Ranks In The Top 15 Deepest Lakes In Washington. There's a list of the 15 deepest lakes in the nation posted and three of those lakes are a quick road trip from the Tri-Cities. If you are looking to get out of town on a...
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
KTVZ
Travel Oregon awards $1.4 million in capacity and small project grants, five in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Tourism Commission, doing business as Travel Oregon, has awarded more than $1.4 million through its Capacity and Small Project Grant Program to help destination marketing/management organizations and federally-recognized tribes with capacity building and targeted projects to enhance and expand economic impact through travel and tourism.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Economist: Construction May Be Affected By The Recession In Summer
Employment forecasters anticipate a slight recession in Oregon towards the middle of the year. Oregon’s state economist on the job market is Gail Krumenauer. According to Krumenauer, 24,000 jobs are expected to be lost as a result of this. “It would be significant, and it would especially be significant...
klcc.org
Dungeness crab season has a stuttered start
During the last Dungeness crab season, everything that could go right, went right. This year so far, it’s the opposite. That’s according to Tim Novotny, Executive Director of Oregon’s Dungeness Crab Commission. He said the season for Oregon’s most valuable fishery started six weeks late on January...
Central Oregon sees more job losses in December; unemployment rates rise
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose across Central Oregon and throughout the state in December, continuing a five-month trend, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday. The post Central Oregon sees more job losses in December; unemployment rates rise appeared first on KTVZ.
KXL
Oregon Pats Their Own Back For D- Grad Rates
I certainly hope Oregon’s elected elites in government don’t hurt themselves. They’ve been patting themselves on the back so much, they might dislocate a shoulder. Bragging on their less than impressive new high school graduation rate. “It’s a record high” they’ll tell you. Record...
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
