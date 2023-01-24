Read full article on original website
Related
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
WATCH: The View host says Martin Luther King Jr. was a 'radical' who wanted 'reparations'
According to The View's Sunny Hostin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a "radical" who believed in the redistribution of wealth and reparations for black people.
‘It Is Time For Us to Grow the F Up’: Stevie Wonder Shares Powerful Message for MLK Day
On Monday, legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder released a video commemorating this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The musician-activist’s overall message was that the “universe” is profoundly “pissed” off at us for doing the opposite of achieving the fallen civil-rights leader’s vision of a just society. Early on in the four-minute video, posted to Twitter on MLK Day, Wonder wishes Dr. King a “happy birthday,” before recounting: “Forty years ago today, I was marching in the cold and snowy streets of Washington, D.C., where thousands of people all believed in the right and the power to convince Congress that this national...
New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist's response
Hank Willis Thomas, the conceptual artist behind "The Embrace," a monument commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's relationship, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the criticism the statue has received.
womansday.com
Why Is Black History Month in February?
For many people, Black History Month was the one month where the history of Black Americans was talked about each day in school. We wrote papers on Martin Luther King Jr., heard the story of Rosa Parks, and got brief overviews of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. And for some odd reason, we spent more than enough time watching Roots. But the one very important thing we're not taught? Why Black History Month is in February.
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.
Nor is it our moral obligation to speak up for them. Van Jones went to United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York conference and claimed Black people didn’t do enough to fight antisemitism before Kanye. He apologized on Black people’s behalf. He promised White Jews in the audience that Blacks would do better going forward.
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.
Washington Examiner
Whether you’re black or white, bad art is still bad
Ahead of MLK Day, Boston unveiled a statue dedicated to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., and the internet had a field day. Sculptures that actually look like the subjects they’re meant to depict are so passe. Instead of representing the civil rights leader, The Embrace depicts just his arms — and those of his wife, Coretta Scott King. The art piece is modeled after a photo of the couple embracing following King’s Nobel Peace Prize win.
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
Opinion: 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. had a Dream. Have Racist Politicians Killed it?
King’s dream was one of equality, freedom and justice, but even 60 years later America still seems far from those ideals. America needs his words and dreams more than ever before. Too many of us are divided by color and especially in the last few years have we seen some politicians exploit these shallow differences for their own power and profit.
‘I Have a Dream’ is MLK’s most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since
(CNN) — It’s been called “the moment that changed everything,” the day America “turned the mystic corner,” and “the greatest political speech of the 20th century.” As the nation celebrates the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday tomorrow, millions of Americans will once again hear what has become the day’s unofficial soundtrack: King’s “I Have […] The post ‘I Have a Dream’ is MLK’s most radical speech — not because of what he said then, but because of how America has changed since appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Lift Every Voice and Sing-the Black National Anthem was originally written to honor Abraham Lincoln
The news that Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing what has been dubbed as the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl is making headlines all over the Internet. The NFL is said to have made this decision as a way to support social justice. While this song is considered to be related to African Americans and Civil Rights the author James Weldon Johnson did not write Lift Every Voice and Sing for that purpose. His intention was to honor the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln.
Presidents have a long history of condescension, indifference and outright racism toward Black Americans
President Woodrow Wilson told Black leaders, 'Segregation is not a humiliation but a benefit, and ought to be so regarded by you gentlemen.' He was one in a long line of racist American presidents.
Washington Examiner
Reparations redux
A movement toward reparations for black Americans — government payments based on a recipient’s racial lineage — lingered on life support after voters chose Barack Obama for president in 2008 and 2012. Obama, a descendant of white slave owners, said his mother’s ancestry traced back to former...
Comments / 0