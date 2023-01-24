ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

247Sports

Dunbar Head Coach on Abrams: 'He's a walking touchdown.'

Florida State landed a public commitment from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams on Thursday. Prior to him going public with his decision, Noles247 caught up with Dunbar head coach Sam Brown to learn more about the talented wide receiver. When Brown was asked to describe...
FORT MYERS, FL
wtxl.com

Pack, Wong lead No. 24 Miami's rout of Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s nine-game losing streak to Florida State was a major source of frustration for coach Jim Larranaga. The Hurricanes made sure it is now history. Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 20 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU football NIL Tracker: Deals, collective signees

As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) paid opportunities become more and more entrenched within the network of college athletics, we’re seeing people and groups start to adjust and figure out best practices for moving forward in the new world. In Florida, universities are unable to serve as a brokering...
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mageenews.com

Awards Day @ Magee High School

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School held an Awards Day at the high school auditorium Thursday, January 26, 2023. Students grade 9-12 were recognized...
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson State University Ranked Among Best Online Programs By U.S. News & World Report

Jackson State University has been ranked among the 2023 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs by U.S. News & World Report. JSUOnline offers undergraduate programs in business administration, history, childcare and family education, criminal justice, healthcare administration, professional interdisciplinary studies, and technology with a concentration in emergency management. “It is an...
JACKSON, MS
WJHG-TV

FSU Legend Surprising Single Mom with Home

A line of strong to severe storms will move through NWFL late tonight into Wednesday morning. BDS Board Chairman Steve Moss says they have already reached the minimum pay for beginning teachers. Marina Civic Update. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's a controversial topic that has many people asking questions in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WLBT

No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week. According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance. The mother took the child to a...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miller’s invites Vicksburg to dinner starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Carley and Miller Rials invites Vicksburg to enjoy dinner at Miller’s. Carley and Miller Rials met in 2016 and married in 2018. They have three children, Tripp, Natalie Claire and their 3-month-old newborn, Mary Hannon. Miller Rials is the third generation to operate KFCs in Vicksburg. “My...
VICKSBURG, MS

