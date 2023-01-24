Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Goal and assist in overtime win
Zuccarello scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday. The second star of the game, Zuccarello scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a highlight reel coast-to-coast goal. He would also add an assist on Matthew Boldy's power-play goal. This game snaps Zuccarello's mini two-game pointless streak and gives him seven points in the month of January. On the season, the Norwegian forward has 19 goals and 47 points in 45 games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Outrighted to Triple-A
Castano (shoulder) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Thursday, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. Miami designated Castano for assignment last week as the corresponding 40-man roster move for its completion of a free-agent agreement with veteran starter Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old left-hander holds a 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 45:28 K:BB ratio in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sent outright to Triple-A
Sheffield cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Thursday. Sheffield got the boot off the 40-man roster last week to open up a 40-man roster spot for Tommy La Stella. A former top prospect, Sheffield holds a career 5.47 ERA in 186 innings (33 starts, 15 relief appearances) at the major-league level. It's certainly notable that he didn't draw much interest from other MLB teams on the waiver wire leading into what will be his age-27 campaign.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Taylor: Sent to Royals
Taylor (back) was traded from Boston to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Taylor owns a 3.69 ERA and a 29.4 percent strikeout rate in 102.1 career innings of relief. The lefty missed all of last season while dealing with back issues, with two separate rehab stints getting paused due to setbacks, but the Royals evidently felt confident enough in his health to acquire him. If he's fully healthy this year, he could be a useful weapon for his new team, though he's unlikely to see many save chances.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win
Rubio chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 victory over the Rockets. Rubio continues to play a limited role off the bench and has not scored more than nine points in any of his games. However, he was able to dish out a season-high seven assists in the win. The fact he remains limited even with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) sidelined tells you everything you need to know about his role moving forward. The Cavaliers want to have him up and running come the playoffs, meaning he could be locked in at no more than 20 minutes per night, at least for the foreseeable future.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday
Love (back spasms) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting more minutes in line for Dean Wade and Cedi Osman. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Season-best performance in loss
Powell finished Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards with 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes. Powell came out of nowhere to set new season highs in points and rebounds, doing so while shooting more reliably than usual from the free-throw line. Considering he played just 21 minutes one game earlier and reached double figures in scoring just once in his previous nine outings, Powell will need to string together a few eye-popping performances in a row before he'll be worthy of scooping up on waiver wires in 12-team category leagues. His outlook is also expected to take a hit in the near term, as Christian Wood (thumb) could be cleared to play as soon as the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Reds' Tejay Antone: Slowed by forearm issue
Antone's offseason throwing program has been slowed by a right forearm injury, per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. The good news is that the issue is not thought to be related to Antone's elbow, which required Tommy John surgery more than two years ago and gave him a lot of trouble in the aftermath. The 29-year-old reliever will be eased into action at Reds camp this spring with the hope that he might be ready to be used in high-leverage situations at some point in the early part of the 2023 season. Antone posted a 2.48 ERA with 87 strikeouts over his first 69 major league innings between 2020-2021.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday
Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Officially out
Ayton (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton was downgraded to doubtful earlier in the day, so this latest update comes as no surprise. He'll miss his third straight contest while recovering from an illness.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Austin Voth: Avoids arb with '24 club option
Voth has avoided arbitration with the Orioles and signed a one-year contract Thursday, which includes a club option for 2024. Voth will be guaranteed $1.85 million with this new deal, and the 2024 option is worth $2.45 million with escalators that could add another $500,000. The 30-year-old right-hander struggled out of the gate last season with Washinton before moving on to Baltimore and registering a sharp 3.04 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 17 starts and five relief appearances covering 83 innings. He projects to operate in a swingman role again for the O's in 2023, shuffling between long relief and emergency starting/opening duties.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Out again Wednesday
Adams (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Golden State. The veteran center sat out Monday's matchup with the Kings due to right knee soreness and will be sidelined Wednesday for the second straight game. Xavier Tillman started in Adams' place Monday and could do so again versus the Warriors.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Takes part in practice
Ayton (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice and was spotted taking part in work during the media-access portion of the session, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. While it's unclear if Ayton was a full or partial participant in the session, his involvement in any capacity bodes well for...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jason Vosler: Links on with Mariners
Vosler signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Jan. 18. Vosler was designated for assignment by the Giants in November, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder forged a slash line of .242/.311/.433 with 18 homers in 360 at-bats with the River Cats in 2022.
