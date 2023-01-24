Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Futures Are Up Slightly as Investors Weigh Latest Corporate Earnings
S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.13%. Futures tied to the Dow lost 8 points, or less than 0.1%. A smattering...
The European Central Bank Says It'll ‘Stay the Course' on Rate Hikes. But It's Not Clear for How Long
ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta reportedly said the central bank should not pre-commit to any specific rate moves beyond its March meeting. Markets have priced in a 50 basis points hike for the next two policy meetings, but there are questions about whether the ECB will have to ease its hawkish stance after that.
DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff, Citing Market Turbulence
London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a live-streamed town hall. Luno has a total headcount of roughly 960, according to its LinkedIn profile, meaning that more than 330 jobs will be impacted. The company, which has offices in Africa, southeast...
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
$6.6 Billion Fintech Wise Accused by Rival of Harming Competition
Wise was accused on Friday of harming competition in the money transfer market by delisting a rival, Atlantic Money, from its foreign exchange fee comparison tool. In a letter to the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, Atlantic Money said Wise's conduct was "harmful to competition" and "ultimately results in higher fees for end consumers."
Jim Cramer Says to Consider an Analyst's Call Timeframe When Investing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. He used recent notes on Advanced Micro Devices to illustrate his point. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors to pay close attention to the scope of an analyst's calls. "In the...
Adani Shares Plunge Further as It Weighs Legal Action Against Short Seller Firm
Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
Walmart Raises Minimum Wage as Retail Labor Market Remains Tight
Walmart is raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour for store employees. Starting in early March, the retailer's U.S. average wage is expected to be more than $17.50. The company, which is the nation's largest private employer, is also sweetening its college tuition program and creating more high-paid roles at its auto centers.
Tech Layoffs Aren't Hitting This Digital Job Market Where Over 700,000 Workers Are Needed
Cybersecurity jobs are in high demand even as the tech industry goes through layoffs. Specific work skills and certifications that can be earned online are more important to employers than a college degree major. Existing professionals, especially those in IT roles, can successfully start a career in cybersecurity, where jobs...
As Interest Rates Climb, Here's Why Proposed Caps on Debt May Not Help Reduce Costs for Consumers
A 2015 expansion of the Military Lending Act extended a cap on annual percentage rates at 36% for revolving credit. As interest rates on debt climb, Congress may consider implementing a similar policy. But other changes may better help consumers save, research finds. Rising credit interest rates have made it...
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You
At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
Microsoft Users Hit With Global Cloud Outage That Impacted Products Like Teams and Outlook
Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
Here's Where Mainland Chinese Traveled Overseas for the Lunar New Year
BEIJING — Travelers from mainland China stuck close to home in Asia during the Lunar New Year, the first holiday after Beijing relaxed its Covid-related border controls. Hong Kong and Macao were the most popular spots, said Trip.com, citing flight bookings on its platform for the first four days of the Lunar New Year. The seven-day holiday kicked off on Saturday.
Boeing Posts Quarterly Loss as Labor and Supply Strains Overshadow Increase in Jet Demand
Boeing posted a loss in the fourth quarter as supply chain issues weighed on results. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in cash flow in the quarter, higher than analyst forecasts. The company's leaders have been hesitant to ramp up production. Boeing posted a $663 million loss for the fourth quarter as...
‘Robots Are Treated Better': Amazon Warehouse Workers Stage First-Ever Strike in the UK
Amazon workers staged their first-ever strike in the U.K. at the tech giant's warehouse in Coventry, central England. Staff say they are unhappy with a below-inflation pay increase and tough working conditions. Hundreds of Amazon workers are on strike in Britain. The walkout marks the first formal industrial action in...
New Technique From U.S. National Lab Promises to Strip Carbon Dioxide Emissions From Power Plants and Factories at Record-Low Cost
Scientists at Pacific Northwest National Lab have developed a technique that is able to pull carbon dioxide out of the exhaust flue of a power plant or factory for $39 per metric ton, the cheapest cost every reported in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. To construct a factory to pull carbon...
Rupert Murdoch Calls Off Proposed Fox-News Corp Merger
Rupert Murdoch withdrew his proposal to explore a reunion of Fox News' parent and Wall Street Journal owner News Corp. Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch "determined that a combination is not optimal" at this time. The proposal has been withdrawn as News Corp is in advanced discussions to sell...
George Santos Now Says $500K Campaign Loan Didn't Come From His Personal Funds
Rep. George Santos made a significant revision to his 2022 campaign filings Tuesday by specifying that a $500,000 loan he made to the campaign didn't come from his personal funds. The initial filing from September included a checked box saying the hefty loan came from the "personal funds of the...
