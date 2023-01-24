ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indiacurrents.com

Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools

On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
SARATOGA, CA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco

CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

40 reasons not to leave San Francisco

San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Paradise Post

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4

Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water

(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
TheSixFifty.com

From pandemic pods to Pints of Joy: How two Sunnyvale mompreneurs are bringing innovative Indian dessert-inspired ice cream to the Peninsula

Gulab jamun and salted guava are among the unique flavors that can be found at Ketki Dandekar and Arshiya Shaikh’s ice cream shop. Sunnyvale residents Ketki Dandekar and Arshiya Shaikh had built a friendship around their shared backgrounds long before the pandemic hit. Both women worked in the finance technology industry, their kids had gone to the same preschools and elementary schools, and they shared a nostalgia for the Indian desserts they grew up with.
SUNNYVALE, CA
executivetraveller.com

This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa

Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
piedmontexedra.com

In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA

Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy