Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Related
indiacurrents.com
Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools
On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Butcher Crown Roadhouse & One Fish Raw Bar
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 13, airs Thursday, January 26, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. Discover hog heaven in Petaluma at Butcher Crown Roadhouse. Dig into burgers, brews, and barbecue, from tender,...
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco
CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SFGate
40 reasons not to leave San Francisco
San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Paradise Post
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.
Silicon Valley
Intel and Spatronics jolt Bay Area job market with more tech layoffs: new filings
SANTA CLARA — The jolts from the job cuts Intel has announced have intensified with disclosures of plans by the chipmaking giant to slash more jobs in Santa Clara, according to new state filings. Spartronics, a maker of printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment, revealed in a filing...
KRON4
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
From pandemic pods to Pints of Joy: How two Sunnyvale mompreneurs are bringing innovative Indian dessert-inspired ice cream to the Peninsula
Gulab jamun and salted guava are among the unique flavors that can be found at Ketki Dandekar and Arshiya Shaikh’s ice cream shop. Sunnyvale residents Ketki Dandekar and Arshiya Shaikh had built a friendship around their shared backgrounds long before the pandemic hit. Both women worked in the finance technology industry, their kids had gone to the same preschools and elementary schools, and they shared a nostalgia for the Indian desserts they grew up with.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
piedmontexedra.com
In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA
Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
Comments / 0