KOKI FOX 23
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday...
KOKI FOX 23
California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game
A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
KOKI FOX 23
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
KOKI FOX 23
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma State Board of Education approves Walters’ 2024 budget proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2024, proposed by new State Superintendent Ryan Walters. The budget was passed soon after the new board of education was sworn in. The amended 2024 budget replaces and cuts what former State Superintendent...
KOKI FOX 23
SNAP benefits ‘emergency allotments’ expiring in February
Oklahomans are encouraged to prepare for pre-pandemic benefits beginning in March as emergency benefits expire in February. Oklahoma Human Services announced on Wednesday emergency additional payments given for families’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be ending in February. These emergency payments were due to the pandemic and...
