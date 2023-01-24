ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KOKI FOX 23

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KOKI FOX 23

California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game

A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. They are the first decisive...
KOKI FOX 23

SNAP benefits ‘emergency allotments’ expiring in February

Oklahomans are encouraged to prepare for pre-pandemic benefits beginning in March as emergency benefits expire in February. Oklahoma Human Services announced on Wednesday emergency additional payments given for families’ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be ending in February. These emergency payments were due to the pandemic and...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy