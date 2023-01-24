Read full article on original website
OK State Senator proposes bill that would end federal funding for public schools
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma State Senator has proposed a bill that would phase out the use of federal funding for public education. Senate Bill 863, written by Republican David Bullard, would create a timeline that would gradually end the use of federal funding for students in pre-kindergarten though twelfth grade.
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
IL Attorney General files Supreme Court appeal for elimination of cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court defending the part of a SAFE-T Act that a Kankakee County judge previously ruled the law as unconstitutional. The Attorney General filed it in Court Thursday, arguing that cash bail is not in the constitution. Among their arguments includes […]
Manchin bill would delay tax credits for electric vehicles
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ratcheting up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday moved to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden's landmark climate law. Manchin said guidelines issued by the Treasury Department allow manufacturers in...
How the Biden administration plans to tackle high rent prices and protect renters
On Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled actions it plans to take to protect people living in rental housing, which accounts for about 35% of the U.S. population, in over 44 million households. The executive actions correspond with a "White House Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights" that the administration...
DOJ sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws
The Justice Department and several states filed suit Tuesday against Google, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws to preserve its dominance over digital advertising technologies. The technologies, known as ad tech, automatically connect prospective advertisers with website publishers who have open ad space. They’re automatically triggered when a person...
Oklahoma State Board of Education approves Walters’ 2024 budget proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved a budget for Fiscal Year 2024, proposed by new State Superintendent Ryan Walters. The budget was passed soon after the new board of education was sworn in. The amended 2024 budget replaces and cuts what former State Superintendent...
