Oklahoma State

CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Manchin bill would delay tax credits for electric vehicles

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ratcheting up his criticism of the Biden administration, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Wednesday moved to delay new tax credits for electric vehicles, a key feature of President Joe Biden's landmark climate law. Manchin said guidelines issued by the Treasury Department allow manufacturers in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

How the Biden administration plans to tackle high rent prices and protect renters

On Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled actions it plans to take to protect people living in rental housing, which accounts for about 35% of the U.S. population, in over 44 million households. The executive actions correspond with a "White House Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights" that the administration...
KOKI FOX 23

DOJ sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws

The Justice Department and several states filed suit Tuesday against Google, accusing the company of violating antitrust laws to preserve its dominance over digital advertising technologies. The technologies, known as ad tech, automatically connect prospective advertisers with website publishers who have open ad space. They’re automatically triggered when a person...
CALIFORNIA STATE

