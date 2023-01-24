WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.

