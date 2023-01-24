Read full article on original website
Operation Nightingale: 25 charged in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida
MIAMI — Twenty-five people across several states are accused of selling more than 7,600 fake nursing degrees to students, who then used the fabricated diplomas to take licensing exams in several states, including Florida, New Jersey, New York and Texas, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from...
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to face 7 murder charges
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — The man accused of killing seven people and injuring one other at a pair of mushroom farms in Northern California on Monday will face several charges, including seven counts of murder, according to authorities. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told The Associated...
California man wins $10 million in scratch-off game
A California man came up big in a scratch-off game this month, winning $10 million to claim the top prize in the promotion. According to a news release from the California Lottery, Louis Farillas bought a 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black scratch-off game at a store in San Pedro. Farillas...
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey
CHICAGO — A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of misleading customers who buy the brand’s miniature bottles. The class-action lawsuit, filed on behalf of a citizen in Illinois, alleges that the small bottles made by Fireball and sold outside of liquor stores at gas stations and markets do not contain any whiskey. The small bottles are available for 99 cents at supermarkets and other convenience stores.
Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
2 Maryland men accused of gaming machine thefts from Virginia convenience stores
FAIRFAX, Va. — Two Maryland men are accused of theft in a string of gaming machine robberies that targeted convenience stores in northern Virginia, authorities said Tuesday. Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested Tuesday by the Fairfax County Police Department in Alexandria, police said in a news release.
